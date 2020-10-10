Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley plans 'Maskerade' fundraiser

The Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley will hold a fundraiser Thursday to support its ongoing work to reduce sexual violence in the Brazos Valley through education, empowerment and advocacy.

The “Maskerade” event, being held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the new Picnic Plaza on North Main in Downtown Bryan, will offer in-person and virtual options. SARC invites people to wear their favorite face covering.

SARC Executive Director Lauren Carroll Spitznagle said SARC’s work of supporting and advocating for survivors, and keeping them safe, has been considerably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been very difficult even for our staff to acclimate to COVID, and they’ve done an amazing job,” she said. “We’ve tried to shift gears and find the best way to serve survivors and be there for them in moments of crisis.”

“We’ve continued to have people in the community that need our help — it just may look a little different,” Spitznagle added. “Survivors are stuck at home with their abusers, and our phone calls from teenagers have peaked.”