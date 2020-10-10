Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley plans 'Maskerade' fundraiser

The Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley will hold a fundraiser Thursday to support its ongoing work to reduce sexual violence in the Brazos Valley through education, empowerment and advocacy.
The “Maskerade” event, being held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the new Picnic Plaza on North Main in Downtown Bryan, will offer in-person and virtual options. SARC invites people to wear their favorite face covering.
SARC Executive Director Lauren Carroll Spitznagle said SARC’s work of supporting and advocating for survivors, and keeping them safe, has been considerably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been very difficult even for our staff to acclimate to COVID, and they’ve done an amazing job,” she said. “We’ve tried to shift gears and find the best way to serve survivors and be there for them in moments of crisis.”
“We’ve continued to have people in the community that need our help — it just may look a little different,” Spitznagle added. “Survivors are stuck at home with their abusers, and our phone calls from teenagers have peaked.”
According to a press release, individual tickets are available for a suggested donation of $150, or supporters can donate $1,000 and bring up to 10 guests. There is no suggested minimum donation, though contributions from virtual attendees are encouraged, the release states. Food and drinks will be provided at the event.
Participants also can bid and vote on self-made masks that will be in competition for prizes. Auction bidding will run from 7 a.m. to midnight Thursday. Since August, SARC has been collecting mask submissions in categories for adults and children.
SARC BV has had a presence in the Brazos Valley for 39 years. Spitznagle encouraged people with a variety of perspectives and experiences to donate and get involved — and to contact her, or the organization, with questions.
“People tend to think it’s only something you donate to if you’ve experienced it, and that’s simply not true,” she said. “We want donors to become involved to prevent it from happening.”
More information is available at www.SARCBV.org. SARC operates a 24/7 confidential crisis hotline at 979-731-1000.
