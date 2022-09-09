Sexual Assault Resource Center holds Evening Under the Stars gala

Hundreds of Brazos County community members showed their concern about sexual assault by gathering for the fourth annual Evening Under the Stars Gala — through the Sexual Assault Resource Center — at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center in College Station.

The Sexual Assault Resource Center is a private, nonprofit organization that serves survivors of sexual violence across the Brazos Valley, according to SARC’s Executive Director Lindsey LeBlanc.

“This gathering is where we really bring the community together by having a great and fun evening to celebrate what we have accomplished this year and set the sights for next year,” she said. “We all know about sexual assault, but we want to go further in our work and we want to talk about education prevention and set our sights for 2023 on education and prevention to ultimately end sexual violence.”

Cases of sexual assault are rising in Brazos County and across the Brazos Valley, LeBlanc said, and holding informational fundraisers helps them spread the word and receive the funds they need to continue to provide services for survivors.

As the evening began, LeBlanc said they were hoping to raise $160,000 through their silent and live auction and raffle.

“All of the funds raised tonight will go to SARC. We are a program-heavy organization with everything we do,” she said. “I answer the hotline. I go out on accompaniment serving sites and work with survivors directly, so we have all of our staff directly in that, and we are all working towards that goal of ending sexual assault.”

Karla Castillo, SARC board member and KBTX anchor, gave the opening comments and said SARC supports survivors through advocacy, counseling and crisis intervention.

“Sexual violence is not a thing that happens once where you seek treatment and it is solved. It may take decades, it may take days or weeks to find that healing,” she said. “Our goal is for SARC to be there when that person needs us. Because whether you know it or not, we all know someone who has been impacted by sexual assault.”

One of the attendees, Ashley Walker, a volunteer advocate with SARC and a senior at Texas A&M, said she helps with the 24-hour hotline and accompanies survivors at the hospital after a sexual assault.

“This organization cannot run, and these survivors cannot get help, unless there are people willing to donate money and support the cause,” she said. “If somebody is brave enough to go to the hospital after their sexual assault, having somebody their advocating for you, speaking up for you, is what we are here to do. … As students, there are a lot of young girls and men living in this town, and they don’t have a solid support system.”

Walker said the biggest thing that people are unaware of is the multitude of resources available for survivors.

“SARC has crime victim compensation to help them get relief for the payment of their sexual assault exam, or even legal aid that SARC can help set up with protective orders and things like that,” she said. “We let them know that everything is in their control because especially in a sexual assault their control was taken in that situation. We let them know they have a complete option of how this process is going to go and we can be an advocate for them, and we [give] people a place to go heal after the incident.”

Walker said she is proud to be a volunteer with SARC because she helps remind people they are not alone.

Pam Smits, SARC board president, said SARC served 472 survivors last year and a candle was placed at every seat to represent each of those survivors. Later in the evening, attendees were asked to light a candle to represent the survivors.

Caroline Adams, volunteer manager with SARC, said it was amazing to see SARC double its attendance from 2021 because it showed community engagement.

“I grew up here in College Station and I have been at SARC for eight years and this amount of support is amazing and wonderful to see because it allows us to serve more people,” Adams said.

To donate or find out more about SARC, visit sarcbv.org. The SARC 24/7 hotline is 979-731-1000.