Sex offender gets 12-year sentence

A convicted sex offender from Bryan was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Officials with the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office said Quintin Petty, 50, was required to register as a sex offender once a year after being convicted of sexual assault. He also was required to update his address, employment and vehicles, officials said.

Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered Petty had been living at an address other than his registered address. He eventually was confronted and admitted he had not registered the new address, prosecutors said in a press release.

Petty already was on probation for failing to comply with sex offender registration, prosecutors said. His criminal history includes sexual assault, two prison sentences for burglary of a habitation and convictions for credit card abuse, theft, assault family violence and other charges.