Sessions talks legislative priorities, COVID-19 and more at town hall

The Lewis bill, known as H.R. 4, aims to restore a provision of federal law that compelled states that have histories of discrimination to undergo a federal review of changes to voting and elections, according to the Associated Press.

The bill outlines a formula that the Department of Justice could use to find discriminatory voting patterns in states and local jurisdictions, the article continues. The Justice Department also would need to approve any further changes to elections made by those entities.

“[Democrats] want to pass a bill that would change all voting requirements to Washington, it would be made by Congress and would overtake the state laws,” Sessions said. “And I'm opposed to that. I think that's a bad idea.”

Sessions said that one of his top legislative priorities this fall includes stopping “the open border.” He expressed concern for law enforcement on the border becoming ill and about the delta variant spreading in part because of people entering the country illegally.