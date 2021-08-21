Sessions talks legislative priorities, COVID-19 and more at town hall

CALDWELL — U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions’ legislative priorities, COVID-19 and veterans’ concerns were all on the table at a Saturday afternoon town hall in Caldwell.
The Caldwell event brought together about 75 people and was one of two town halls that Sessions, a Waco Republican who represents most of the Brazos Valley, led Saturday; the other was in Limestone County.
While Sessions said he thinks the delta variant should be taken seriously, he believes people should have the right to choose how they protect themselves in regards to wearing a mask or getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The subject came up during the town hall when a community member at the event said she is a nurse who has chosen not to get the vaccine.
“Everybody is an individual and I respect that,” Sessions said. “But I want you to know that we are learning that if you have not received your shot, you are in real danger of being in danger. And here’s the biggest problem — the biggest problem is our hospitals are full.”
The House of Representatives is returning to Washington this week. The items scheduled to be considered include the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and a resolution regarding a $3.5 trillion congressional budget plan.
The Lewis bill, known as H.R. 4, aims to restore a provision of federal law that compelled states that have histories of discrimination to undergo a federal review of changes to voting and elections, according to the Associated Press.
The bill outlines a formula that the Department of Justice could use to find discriminatory voting patterns in states and local jurisdictions, the article continues. The Justice Department also would need to approve any further changes to elections made by those entities.
“[Democrats] want to pass a bill that would change all voting requirements to Washington, it would be made by Congress and would overtake the state laws,” Sessions said. “And I'm opposed to that. I think that's a bad idea.”
Sessions said that one of his top legislative priorities this fall includes stopping “the open border.” He expressed concern for law enforcement on the border becoming ill and about the delta variant spreading in part because of people entering the country illegally.
The number of arriving migrants is too small to be driving the increases in cases across the U.S., Dr. Joseph McCormick told the Associated Press. McCormick is a physician and former CDC epidemiologist now based at the Brownsville campus of The University of Texas Health Science Center at the Houston School of Public Health. At a recent news conference, according to the Associated Press, Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said that migrants arriving are “part of the problem” but don’t pose any more of a threat than he does as someone who has been in several COVID units. The majority of people hospitalized in Bryan-College Station hospitals are not vaccinated, health officials said at a Monday Brazos County Health District press conference.
A few veterans spoke up at the Saturday event, expressing concerns about challenges they face accessing health care, which is a topic that Sessions has worked to address in other recent town hall meetings. Sessions said listening to veterans’ concerns and responding back as advocates with the Veterans Administration is one of the greatest needs of U.S. House District 17.
Sessions also delved into his disappointment in the way that President Joe Biden handled the situation in Afghanistan.
