You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services set for Navasota police officer killed in motorcycle accident
0 comments

Services set for Navasota police officer killed in motorcycle accident

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
William Cooper

Navasota police officer William Cooper was killed Monday in a motorcycle accident.

Funeral services have been set for William Cooper, a Navasota police officer who was killed Monday in a motorcycle accident during a trip to South Dakota.

Services will be  Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Rattler Stadium in Navasota. Following the services, Cooper's body will be escorted to the Oakland Cemetery for graveside services.

Cooper will lie in state in the Navasota City Hall Council Chambers on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. for a come-and-go visitation. 

Navasota City Hall will be closed Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in honor of Cooper.

Per request of Cooper's family, the city of Navasota will make a donation in his honor to a Thin Blue Line Hero Fund. The family encourages those who want to honor Cooper to do the same.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert