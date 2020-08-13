Services set for Navasota police officer killed in motorcycle accident

Funeral services have been set for William Cooper, a Navasota police officer who was killed Monday in a motorcycle accident during a trip to South Dakota.
Services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Rattler Stadium in Navasota. Following the services, Cooper's body will be escorted to the Oakland Cemetery for graveside services.
Cooper will lie in state in the Navasota City Hall Council Chambers on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. for a come-and-go visitation.
Navasota City Hall will be closed Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in honor of Cooper.
Per request of Cooper's family, the city of Navasota will make a donation in his honor to a Thin Blue Line Hero Fund. The family encourages those who want to honor Cooper to do the same.
