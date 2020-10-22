Sen. Schwertner talks civic engagement, pandemic at Bryan Rotary Club

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Near the end of the question-and-answer section of Schwertner’s appearance, Janet Dudding — the Democratic candidate for Texas House District 14 — mentioned to Schwertner his 2015 bill that would have implemented a task force’s recommendations for bolstering the state’s preparedness for a pandemic or other public health crisis. She asked for his thoughts on pandemic response for the upcoming session. Dudding’s opponent, incumbent state Rep. John Raney, also attended the meeting.

In response, Schwertner relayed some of the history of the bill he authored, which passed the Texas Senate but died in a House committee — he said, because of concerns about state overreach and local control, as well as opposition “on my right” because of views on individual freedoms.

He explained that the 2015 bill, Senate Bill 538, would have allowed for stockpiling of protective equipment, as well as letting the state government mandate quarantines and call for a state of emergency for infectious diseases, among other aspects.

“It was a big bill. You’re going to see a lot of variations of that type of bill this session — but I guess I plowed the ground for it,” he said.