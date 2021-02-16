Second day of rolling outages keeps many in Bryan-College Station without power

A later tweet said that ERCOT should be able to restore some customers Tuesday afternoon thanks to additional wind and solar output, and additional thermal generation that is expected to become available. The number of people who will get their power back is dependent on how much generation comes online, the tweet said.

"The number of controlled outages we have to do remains high,” said Dan Woodfin, ERCOT senior director of system operations. “We are optimistic that we will be able to reduce the number throughout the day."

The rotating or rolling outages are controlled, temporary interruptions of electrical service that rotate through different parts of the electric grid. But many places in the state are having difficulty rotating the outages, Woodfin said Monday morning, since ERCOT is requiring such a major amount of load shed from the system and because emergency service areas cannot be included.

Locally, ERCOT’s demands have meant some are without power for several hours with no end in sight.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}