Schumann announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 5

Kyle Schumann announced Monday his candidacy for Bryan City Council Single Member District 5, and said he hopes to ensure effective communication between the city and residents.

“I live in the Edgewater community over on the West side of Bryan, and there was some controversy regarding it with the new water tower going in,” he said Monday. “Due to how the city did not do a very good job at communicating that information to the citizenry, I decided that what needs to happen is the law needs to be changed to ensure that communication is much more efficient and effective for the citizens, so that we have a better understanding of what is going on.”

Schumann works as a procurement specialist and project coordinator and has served as chair for the Republican Party of Precinct 70 for over a year.

He also attended Texas A&M University to study engineering technology and telecommunications, and before finishing he joined the Texas Army National Guard, and served six years.

If elected, Schumann said he hopes to work toward equally distributing notices to Bryan residents about changes that could affect them.

“Right now the laws are very minimal as far as communication goes,” he said. “I want to be sure that moving forward we have a much better and robust communication stream between the city and its citizens.”

Filing for the Single Member District 5 place begins on July 25 and ends by 5 p.m. Aug. 22.

For information regarding the election, call 209-5002 or email mstratta@bryantx.gov.