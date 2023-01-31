 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schools, county offices closed Wednesday due to weather

Winter weather threats have made their way to the Bryan-College Station area, forcing offices and schools to close on Wednesday.

All Brazos County offices will be closed for all non-essential personnel per the authorization of Brazos County Judge Duane Peters.

Texas A&M University released a Code Maroon Alert notifying students that all Bryan-College Station campus classes would be canceled as well Wednesday. The alert said normal operations are expected to resume on Thursday.

All campuses of the Blinn College District closed at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed all day Wednesday. Both on-campus and online classes were canceled, while scheduled activities, meetings and performances were also canceled or postponed, according to a press release from Blinn College.

After closely monitoring weather conditions, Bryan and College Station school districts advised parents they will close all of their campuses Wednesday. Brazos Christian and Allen Academy did likewise.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Wednesday with rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain, and patchy fog likely. The forecasted high temperature is 37 for Wednesday with a 90% chance of precipitation and ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service.

