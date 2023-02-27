A quartet of panelists examined the issue of urban education at a discussion at Texas A&M University’s Memorial Student Center on Monday.

The four speakers each discussed their research and efforts regarding urban education during “Celebration of Black Excellence: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow,” an event put on by the Carter-Larke Black History and Education Lecture through Texas A&M’s School of Education and Human Development.

The lecture series is an annual event which highlights and celebrates historic and current innovators who have used the fields of education and research to transform the lives of teachers and children, according to John Williams, committee chair of the Carter-Larke Lecture Series Endowment Committee.

Kamala Williams, chair of the committee, facilitated the discussion between scholars Ayana Allen-Handy, Fred Bonner, Tyrone Tanner and Chance Lewis, who each shared research and collaboration pair well together when it comes to education.

Allen-Handy is an associate professor of Urban Education Department of Policy, Organization, and Leadership at Drexel University in Pennsylvania; and the founder/director of the Justice-Oriented Youth Education, JOY, Lab.

Williams asked Allen-Handy how gentrification, the transformation of neighborhoods from low to high value, has impacted urban education and urban schools.

“Our neighborhood [in Pennsylvania] we have seen displacement in the last couple of years just from this onslaught of rapid development happening,” she said. “Particularly in Philadelphia … historically there has been a lot of displacement at the hand of the university and what is happening is this community activism to preserve land and try to push back against the displacement. By looking through census data we have been able to see in block level data that shows that African-Americans have been pushed out up to 200% rapidly.”

She said as development comes there is a combination of what is happening with policy and how it effects neighborhoods and the university level, where data is showing that neighborhoods are changing rapidly. Schools that have historically had more students have lost many students, as they are no longer serving the demographic of African-American students in that area, Allen-Handy said.

Bonner, the second panelist, is a professor and endowed chair in Educational Leadership and Counseling and founding executive director of the Minority Achievement, Creativity and High-Ability, MACH-III, Center at Prairie View A&M University.

Kamala Williams said she saw that Black men only make up 2% of the teacher work force, and asked Bonner aside from pay, why he thinks the rate is so low and how can they combat this issue.

Bonner said in his research he found there is a struggle to get more African-American men teaching science at the middle school level, and that the biggest discrepancy is seeing Black male teachers teach in STEM [science, technology, engineering and math].

He and Lewis, the third panelist, are studying how to recruit more Black male teachers in schools. Lewis is a Carol Grotnes Belk Distinguished Professor of Urban Education, former Provost Faculty Fellow for Diversity, Inclusion and Access and director of the Urban Education Collaborative at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Lewis said schools should be recruiting teachers the same way athletes are recruited for sports, but instead of going to look for the talent by actively recruiting, they are waiting for the talent to come to them.

Williams asked Lewis why he thinks urban education is important and how it impacts the research he pursues.

“When you look at what is urban education in today’s environment and in short how it has been studied, it is the context of the schooling for young adults who are K-12 and higher education studies,” he said. “That context matters for a variety of reasons, because if you look at if any of you have studied urban education and the city dynamics and how they are made up, cities are changing day by day. That schooling experience and the thought of that geographical context are very important.”

He also said until the United States can contextualize that over 100 schools are deemed failing right now, he said “it is not due to a problem with the student, it is the system issue that we have to continue to address.”

Tanner, the fourth panelist, is the dean for the Office of Graduate Studies at Prairie View A&M and professor of Educational Leadership and Executive Director of Prairie View A&M/Northwest Houston Center.

Williams asked him how he engages families and communities in the education process and involve them in the decision making.

“It starts with the school district sincerely wanting parents involved,” he said. “Parents will get involved when we build trust and that trust has to look like you really care, when we teach teachers how to love and respect our children, parents don’t want to be involved when the first call they get is how negative the child is.”

Rebecca Hankins, professor in College of Arts and Sciences at Texas A&M, attended the luncheon and said it is important to have an urban education program.

“I was really pleased that they talked about student success and working with young people and bringing in young people,” she said. “One of the things they said was representation matters. It matters to see people who look, who talk to you and can represent and show what you can become. … It matters to have representation especially for young kids to see someone who looks like them, who have become a professor and what they have gone through; I love that they said that message.”