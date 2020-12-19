SARC receives $50K donation for counselor

“We want teenagers, especially, to have internal safety and the ability to connect with someone that’s trustworthy that they won’t fear of violence or repercussions to them,” she said.

Studies show survivors sometimes have to tell five people before someone believes that abuse has happened, she said, so she is not surprised many turn to SARC for help.

“We’re here; we believe you, and we never want anyone to suffer in silence,” she said. “Our hotline is always open and available.”

She also called upon the community to join SARC in its movement to end sexual violence and abuse.

“I would call upon the dads in the community and the granddads and uncles and moms and brothers and sisters to think about the survivors they may know in their life,” she said. “We know females are more than likely going to experience sexual violence — one out of three — in their life, and statistically, this will occur in their youth or childhood times.”

To be involved with SARC, people can donate through the www.sarcbv.org website or volunteer by contacting Spitznagle at lcarroll@sarcbv.org. To call SARC or reach the hotline, contact 979-731-1000.

“I just want people to be a part of our cause and feel like they’re also a part of our family of SARC,” Spitznagle said. “Hopefully by seeing our passion and our drive for serving survivors, they’ll want to be a part of our family and be a part of the movement to end sexual violence.”