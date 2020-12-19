SARC receives $50K donation for counselor

The Brazos Valley Sexual Assault Resource Center will be adding a full-time counselor to its staff after a donor who wished to remain anonymous gave $50,000 to the nonprofit.
SARC Executive Director Lauren Carroll Spitznagle said the donor designated the $50,000 to go to SARC after receiving it from the estate of an abuser.
“What a wonderful form of justice in her own way,” Spitznagle said. “She found she couldn’t accept the money for herself, so she wanted to find justice and peace in using the money to help survivors.”
The donor specifically asked for the money to go toward funding a youth counselor, she continued, because the abuse occurred when the donor was a teenager.
“That’s exactly what we needed,” Spitznagle said. “It was just like a holiday miracle to some degree.”
The center is still looking for $14,000 to cover the new counselor’s benefits.
SARC’s counselors, who have more than 25 clients each, help not only survivors but also their family members, friends and secondary survivors who may have suffered abuse after being contacted by the initial survivor, Spitznagle said.
Abuse, especially sexual abuse, can affect every aspect of a person’s life, from their job to their relationships with others, she said.
The healing the counselors help survivors achieve, she said, leads to less job turnover, more productivity in the community and improves survivors’ ability to parent by addressing the triggers and trauma that may exist.
She said she remembered a man who came in on her first day at the center who said he was getting help for his teenage daughters. She remembered him telling her that he understood that to be the father they deserve, he needed to work through the trauma brought on by the abuse he experienced as a child.
“It just brought tears to my eyes,” she said, because it showed her the impact of the center that a man felt comfortable seeking the help he needed.
Since the start of the pandemic, Spitznagle said, there has been an increase in need, with 50 people on the waiting list in addition to the full load each counselor has.
Part of the increase, she speculated, has to do with social media engagement and outreach and people seeking assistance after stress triggers their trauma symptoms.
According to a press release from SARC, the center has served 359 clients between January and November, and that help has included 2,015 counseling sessions.
In addition to an increase in need, Spitznagle said there has been an increase in callers to SARC’s anonymous hotline, with teenagers making up about 60% of those calls.
“We want teenagers, especially, to have internal safety and the ability to connect with someone that’s trustworthy that they won’t fear of violence or repercussions to them,” she said.
Studies show survivors sometimes have to tell five people before someone believes that abuse has happened, she said, so she is not surprised many turn to SARC for help.
“We’re here; we believe you, and we never want anyone to suffer in silence,” she said. “Our hotline is always open and available.”
She also called upon the community to join SARC in its movement to end sexual violence and abuse.
“I would call upon the dads in the community and the granddads and uncles and moms and brothers and sisters to think about the survivors they may know in their life,” she said. “We know females are more than likely going to experience sexual violence — one out of three — in their life, and statistically, this will occur in their youth or childhood times.”
To be involved with SARC, people can donate through the www.sarcbv.org website or volunteer by contacting Spitznagle at lcarroll@sarcbv.org. To call SARC or reach the hotline, contact 979-731-1000.
“I just want people to be a part of our cause and feel like they’re also a part of our family of SARC,” Spitznagle said. “Hopefully by seeing our passion and our drive for serving survivors, they’ll want to be a part of our family and be a part of the movement to end sexual violence.”
