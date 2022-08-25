Santana announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 1

Raul Santana announced his candidacy Thursday for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 1 seat, and if elected, said he wants to be a voice for the citizens of Bryan.

“People need to be notified when there is an issue, and I want to be the voice for the people and let them know when something is coming their way,” he said. “What is good for one person should be good for the other person. … I want to be the voice that tells them whenever we are discussing an issue, ‘This is happening and this is one way you can fight it.’ … I have seen a lot of injustices … and I would like to find out why everybody is not treated the same way.”

Santana is retired after working 30 years in the manufacturing business. He said he attended two years of community college in Brownsville and San Jacinto and studied business administration. He ran unsuccessfully for the District 1 seat in 2016.

If elected, Santana said he wants to be involved in community efforts, help solve issues and advocate for more industry service jobs.

“I support the downtown area, but we must not forget that there are other areas of town that we need to address issues on. I would like to also see some manufacturing jobs come our way in this area,” he said. “When it comes to police and fire departments, I back them up. I would like them to receive the pay and benefits in their working conditions. … Community involvement also means a lot. Anybody who needs help, the community should be involved. I want to listen to all sides of any issue.”

Bryan City Council member Reuben Marin is term limited from the position.

The general election is Nov. 8.

For information call 209-5002 or email mstratta@bryantx.gov.