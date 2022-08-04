Salvato announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 3

Jared Salvato announced his candidacy Tuesday for Bryan City Council Single Member District 3 and, if elected, said he hopes to continue being a part of the city’s growth.

“After living here my entire life … and really wanting to be involved with the trajectory of the city of Bryan, that was a big part of why I chose to run,” he said. “The group that is in the council position now has done an extremely great job at continuing the success of the city of Bryan with bringing in new companies. ... I really just wanted to throw my hat in the ring so I can continue on with that trajectory and continue to make Bryan a great place to live for families.”

Salvato currently serves on the city’s Planning and Zoning and Parks and Recreation committees. He has served for the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce ambassador program and currently works as a commercial loan officer for Guarantee Bank & Trust of Bryan.

If elected, Salvato said he plans to be a part of the expansion of the city, not only in Texas but nationally as well.

“Downtown Bryan has done so well the past few years as far as the redevelopment and a lot of the excitement with new things being built,” he said. “Midtown Park is a huge economic driver and the amount of events and organizations that will be coming into our city because of that new development, I think are going to be phenomenal. I really want to see that continue to play out and make sure that we work with groups to leverage that as a shining star for our city.”

The Single Member District 3 is race is a special election to fill a vacancy and the deadline to file is 6 p.m. Aug. 25.

For information regarding the election, call 209-5002 or email mstratta@bryantx.gov.