Salvation Army helps Christmas wishes come true

Darius Hunter, the Salvation Army mission specialist, said when he was younger he always knew his mother didn't buy the presents, but it wasn't until he was older that he learned they came from the Salvation Army. When he asked his mother how the Salvation Army was able to give gifts to children like him, she couldn't answer but called it a blessing. Now after serving with the Salvation Army in Georgia for four years and Texas for two, Hunter said he saw just how much went into the process.

"It really makes me think, there's a lot of steps to this just to make sure that a kid like I used to be has a Christmas, be able to enjoy the Christmas and not have to worry about not getting anything on that Christmas Day," Hunter said. "It puts my life in perspective. All this work is for a good cause. I'm loving it and I'll always be a part of it."

Hunter said Thursday's distribution went well.

"One family was very excited, almost crying. She didn't know her kid was getting a bike; they didn't think we were going to be able to provide a bike, but we're able to provide a bike for them. They were really happy," he said.