Salvation Army helps Christmas wishes come true

It’s the most wonderful time of year and the Salvation Army in Bryan-College Station has worked as hard as Christmas elves to make children’s holiday wishes come true.
The Salvation Army began its annual two-day Angel Tree program Thursday at Post Oak Mall in College Station. The Angel Tree program provides assistance to needy families who otherwise might not be able to afford Christmas gifts for their children. A donor adopts a paper angel with an individual child’s name, clothing size, a neat item and a wish item, said Captain Timothy Israel, co-executive director for the Salvation Army. Donors then shop for their selected child and return the gifts to be organized and distributed to the families in need.
For a long time, the Salvation Army has provided toys during Christmas time, but the Angel Tree program connects donors directly to the child, making it more likely they’ll receive an item on their Christmas list, Israel said.
“That's what’s unique about Angel Tree and I think something that donors really love knowing that the child they’re shopping for, that those items are going to them and their providing for that individual child,” Israel said. “Many of our donors spend quite a significant amount on the children, so many times it's at least an outfit and toys for a child, but sometimes it's more than that such as a bike or other items the child wished for depending on what the donor can provide.”
Darius Hunter, the Salvation Army mission specialist, said when he was younger he always knew his mother didn't buy the presents, but it wasn't until he was older that he learned they came from the Salvation Army. When he asked his mother how the Salvation Army was able to give gifts to children like him, she couldn't answer but called it a blessing. Now after serving with the Salvation Army in Georgia for four years and Texas for two, Hunter said he saw just how much went into the process.
"It really makes me think, there's a lot of steps to this just to make sure that a kid like I used to be has a Christmas, be able to enjoy the Christmas and not have to worry about not getting anything on that Christmas Day," Hunter said. "It puts my life in perspective. All this work is for a good cause. I'm loving it and I'll always be a part of it."
Hunter said Thursday's distribution went well.
"One family was very excited, almost crying. She didn't know her kid was getting a bike; they didn't think we were going to be able to provide a bike, but we're able to provide a bike for them. They were really happy," he said.
Over 1,000 families and 2,500 children are expected to receive gifts over the course of Thursday and Friday. Israel said this is the second year in the row that the Angel Tree program has seen an unprecedented number of sign-ups.
“Even families that have gotten back to work, just that extra expense that may come with Christmas, it's something that the Angel Tree Program can help a family that’s getting back to a stable financial position,” Israel said.
Every angel was adopted this year with overwhelming support from the community, Israel said, while donations from individuals and toy drives made sure every child received a present under their tree this Christmas.
“We always commit when someone signs up that we’ll make sure they get toys, but obviously they get a lot more when it’s from someone that adopts and is able to shop for them,” he said. “Our community stepped up and made monetary donations to allow us to shop for them as did toy drives and things like that.”
The Angel Tree program partnered up with Aggieland Outfitters, Post Oak Mall, Blue Baker and Walmart to provide different locations where angels could have been adopted.
“Walmart has a unique thing that they do called the Walmart registry, which for an individual that may not be able to buy a lot of items or sponsor a child they can just do a single toy or things like that,” Israel said. “They were able to go online to the Walmart registry and purchase those toys that were then shipped to us for a child who didn’t get a lot.”
Israel said volunteers went above and beyond in making sure children got the right gifts.
“We’ve got large groups of volunteers that are helping make sure that flows smoothly. When families come in, they get checked in and then someone runs and gets their items to bring them to them, and other volunteers are helping them carrying them out to their car,” Israel said. “It really takes an army of volunteers to make this happen and to serve all these children in our communities.”
With eight days left before Christmas Day, those looking to get involved can sign up as a volunteer for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle effort or other opportunities.
“Throughout the year, every Wednesday, we also have a food distribution day where we hand out food baskets to about 40 or 60 families each week,” Israel said. “We always need volunteers to support the distribution of that on Wednesday, as well as the packing of those food baskets on Tuesday.”
Volunteer opportunities and sign-ups can be found at salvationarmybcs.org.