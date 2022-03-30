Sadberry Intermediate School holds ceremony in Bryan

The Sadberry Intermediate School held a topping out ceremony Wednesday to put the final beam, evergreen trees and U.S. flag in place with members of the Sadberry family, school district board members and city and county officials along Bonham Drive and Wilkes Road in Bryan.

Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said she was grateful some of the Sadberry family members were able to attend and sign the beam that was to be placed in the school’s structure.

“Our most important guests today are the Sadberry family members, and we are excited they are here to be a part of this,” she said. “We are on schedule to put this together. I feel very excited because I have been on this project since the bond process and I was determined to get this on the bond, and we went to work immediately.”

Carrabine said since they are on track with the scheduling and planning for the school, they are now working behind the scenes with a demographer to determine projected enrollment.

“It is a big question of which lucky kids get to come here to open the building in the class of 2023,” she said at the ceremony.

The Sadberry family and district board members were among those who signed the beam that went up into the structure of the school.

In August 2021, the Bryan school district officially began construction of the district’s third intermediate school to house fifth and sixth grade. The school is funded as part of a $175 million bond approved by voters in November 2020 and will be built across from Bonham Elementary School.

It was announced in February that the school was named for O. W. Sadberry Sr., and the new maintenance and transportation facility will take the name of longtime district employee Ruby Haliburton.

Sadberry, who served as principal of Bryan’s Booker T. Washington Elementary School from 1949-1970, helped encourage Black students in Bryan pursue higher education and guided the school district through the integration process after the elementary school burned down, according to a press release from the district.

The release stated Sadberry helped integrate the Bryan public library as well as help house Tuskegee Airmen and other Black military officers stationed at the Bryan Air Field in the 1950s.

The first wave of fifth graders will attend the campus for the 2023-2024 school year. Carrabine announced that the school colors will possibly be royal blue and white, which were Sadberry Sr.’s school colors, and that parents and students will work on deciding a school mascot as enrollment grows closer.

Halcyon Sadberry-Watkins, daughter of the school's namesake, said her father was very protective of the schools.

“He loved children and he would teach all of the neighborhood kids," she said. "He would bring books for us so we would all learn how to read. This is a privilege and it is an honor, and I am so grateful for everyone working so hard to put this together. I know we will have a pipeline of wonderful students for this school. I know if my father was here and he could see this he would just have a beautiful smile on his face and I hope I can portray that today.”

Anthony Neal ll, a great grandson of Sadberry Sr., said helping young people in education was his life’s work.

“Education has always been important and vital in our family. This is just incredible. I couldn’t miss this for the world,” Neal said. “I didn’t get a chance to meet my great grandfather, but I have learned a lot about him through my family members.”

Bryan City Councilman Prentiss Madison was present at the ceremony and said the school will showcase the community’s appreciation for what Sadberry Sr. did as an advocate for education.

“My own father grew up around the corner from the Sadberrys and he went to church with them. He was a Sunday school teacher at the church my parents grew up in,” Madison said. “I think this is wonderful for the City of Bryan. I remember talking with the different family members of the Sadberry family and this is a historic recognition that goes way back for Brazos and Robertson County.”

Ginger also thanked PBK Architects of Houston and Drymalla Construction of Columbus for all the work they have done with the Intermediate School thus far.

