Sadberry Intermediate announces mascot and colors

After much anticipation, the Bryan school district community learned what its newest mascot was going to be on Tuesday. The O.W. Sadberry, Sr. Intermediate Mustangs will welcome its first class of fifth grade students in August with royal blue and white as the school colors.

Principal Alfred Scott was joined by Halcyon Watkins, daughter of O.W. Sadberry Sr., and Anthony Neal, O.W. Sadberry’s great grandson, as he announced the mascot and colors of Bryan’s newest school.

“This school was named after O.W. Sadberry, Sr. who was principal of Booker T. Washington Elementary School for 20 years,” Scott said. “This school was more than just a school; it was a neighborhood school, but it was a community school as well, and he’s one of the pillars of our community.”

With that, Scott said there was no better color choice than the original colors of Booker T. Washington, which were royal blue and white. The mascot, on the other hand, was a more difficult decision.

“We wanted something that embodied not only his legacy but the students that would be coming through the doors of O.W. Sadberry, Sr. Intermediate,” Scott said. “That being said, we consulted his former students, and we found out that they didn’t have a mascot.”

As he went back to the drawing board, Scott spoke to students at Bonham Elementary and Navarro Elementary and told them about O.W. Sadberry, Sr.’s admiration for Tuskegee Airmen drove P-51 Mustangs. This fact led Scott and his future students to the mascot of the Mustangs.

“I’d like to say thank you to the superintendent, the board, the community,” Watkins said. “It’s a pleasure, and it’s an honor, and I want to say thank you, thank you so very much because daddy was a deserving person for this school, and like I said before: I hope his spirit will stay in the hallways of that school.”

Executive Director of School Leadership Crystal Goodman then spoke on behalf of the process and positive impact of establishing a new school alongside Watkins, Neal and Scott.

“This has truly been an adventure of starting up and working alongside Dr. Watkins, Mr. Neal; they have just really been there to support us with providing pictures,” Goodman said. “It has been a wonderful experience, and I’ve had the pleasure of also working beside Mr. Scott, and I don’t think you guys could have selected a better person to take and lead this school.”