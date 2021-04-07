‘Rumble at Reed’ boxing competition coming to College Station in May

Reed Arena will host “Rumble at Reed,” a boxing competition promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing, on May 28.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and be aired live on UFC FIGHT PASS.

The main event features a junior welterweight bout between Michael Dutchover, a 23-year-old from Midland, and Ivan Leon Benitez, a 20-year-old from Mexico.

"In December I was supposed to fight, but I had an injury, and things happen for a reason. I am back in California training and am excited to get back in the ring. There is no place that I would rather fight than in Texas. I will have fans there from Midland and all over the state. This is my fifth year as a professional, and this is the year that I become a contender," said Dutchover in a release.

A 10-round, co-featured event will include Isaac Munoz Gutierrez, a 29-year-old from Mexico who has an undefeated record, in a heavyweight bout.

There will be two 8-round fights to begin the night. The first fight features Jamshidbek Najmitdinov from Uzbekistan in a junior welterweight bout. California’s Miguel Madueno will be featured in a following lightweight fight.