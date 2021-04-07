 Skip to main content
‘Rumble at Reed’ boxing competition coming to College Station in May
‘Rumble at Reed’ boxing competition coming to College Station in May

Reed Arena will host “Rumble at Reed,” a boxing competition promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing, on May 28.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and be aired live on UFC FIGHT PASS.

The main event features a junior welterweight bout between Michael Dutchover, a 23-year-old from Midland, and Ivan Leon Benitez, a 20-year-old from Mexico.

"In December I was supposed to fight, but I had an injury, and things happen for a reason. I am back in California training and am excited to get back in the ring. There is no place that I would rather fight than in Texas. I will have fans there from Midland and all over the state. This is my fifth year as a professional, and this is the year that I become a contender," said Dutchover in a release.

A 10-round, co-featured event will include Isaac Munoz Gutierrez, a 29-year-old from Mexico who has an undefeated record, in a heavyweight bout.

There will be two 8-round fights to begin the night. The first fight features Jamshidbek Najmitdinov from Uzbekistan in a junior welterweight bout. California’s Miguel Madueno will be featured in a following lightweight fight.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. and start at $25. Tickets can be purchased online at ReedArena.com or by phone at 888-992-4463.

