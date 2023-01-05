Rudder’s new addition opens for spring semester

Rudder High School students received a surprise Thursday on their first day of the spring semester: the opening of a new school wing.

Following its groundbreaking on Jan. 24, 2022, construction began and walls went up inside the school, so Thursday was the first time students were able to get a look inside and take classes in their newest school wing.

This two-story addition features 14 new classrooms — seven classrooms on each floor — that allows for seven of the 10 portable classrooms to move inside the building, as well as a bathroom and a new assistant principal’s office. This new hallway will hold upper-level classes, so juniors and seniors will be the main groups using it.

“I’m just excited for them to come in and see 14 new classrooms and for us all to be together in the building,” Rudder Principal Rachel Layton said. “It has made for a long year for the kids — because the exits were blocked we had to walk to the end of the building in order to reach the portables outside.”

The school’s cosmetology and barbering classrooms will remain outside because their portables have been renovated, plumbed into the ground and feature a full salon atmosphere, Layton said.

Many of the design choices of the new addition pay tribute to the school’s namesake: James Earl Rudder and his military background. For example, the back stairwell is painted green with chevron accents, and “Rudder Rangers” is spelled out in military font at the top of the front stairwell.

“We took student suggestions, we took what the staff wanted to see in the building and a lot of the green colors,” Layton said.

Watching this project come to life from the planning process to the final days of construction has been a great experience, Layton said, thanking the school board for listening to their needs and the community for investing in this project.

“It has been great because, like I said, the school board and the superintendent, they all really listened to what the students and staff at Rudder wanted,” she said. “From designs to the colors to how we wanted the rooms to look, so it’s been really exciting knowing that we sat in these meetings, and we picked this tile, and we talked about how we wanted the classrooms to look.”

Rachel DeLeon teaches two Pathways to College courses and said she is most excited for the increase in connection and safety that being inside the building will bring. When she was hired for the job at Rudder, DeLeon said she was told she would temporarily be in a portable but was promised a classroom in the new addition when it opened.

While construction is still underway on the outside of the building, the project is about 90% complete and is safe for school use, according to Paul Buckner, director of construction and energy management for the Bryan school district.

“The only things left inside are ‘very minor’ punch list items,” Buckner said. “The district has gotten approval from the city on the construction, and nothing that’s left to be done will prevent students from being in the classrooms [Thursday].”

The addition was partially funded by the voter-approved 2020 bond of $175 million to be used on various projects throughout the district.