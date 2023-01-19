Rudder High School presents 'Little Shop of Horrors'

“Don’t feed the plants!” is the warning the Rudder High School theater department gave to those souls brave enough to step into the auditorium Friday and Saturday. If you can do that, then you will experience “Little Shop of Horrors” and all of its delights.

When it came time to select the spring musical, Rudder Theatre director Kylie Zweifel said “Little Shop of Horrors” kept coming back to her, and they decided to go for it. Planning for the musical began in April 2022, so she said the cast and crew are excited to finally perform for a live audience.

“We knew we had the right group for it, and it’s turned out we do,” Zweifel said. “We have the perfect group for this, so it’s great.”

“Little Shop of Horrors” will show at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday in the James Earl Rudder High School Auditorium. Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults and can be purchased online at rudderhsmusical.ludus.com.

Senior Miguel Tirado acted in last year’s production of “High School Musical,” but he took on a different kind role for this production. Tirado plays Audrey II, a villainous plant who coerces the timid Seymour to feed him blood and flesh. The even crazier aspect of the role is that Audrey II is a giant puppet, so Tirado was tasked with becoming a puppeteer.

While it might seem like a daunting task, Zweifel said Tirado jumped right in and has blown her away with the speed with which he picked up the technique.

“Watching Miguel figuring out how to be a puppeteer was a really neat opportunity because he’s taking it very seriously,” she said.

Tirado is self-taught puppeteer and learned everything from watching and studying YouTube videos. He operates Audrey II by holding and maneuvering pipes, and while he said it gets hot inside the puppet, he is excited to not have to show his face on stage. His least favorite part of the musical is (spoiler alert) when Audrey II eats people.

Junior Maddison Gilbert plays Audrey, who is Audrey II’s namesake because Seymour named the plant in her honor. Audrey is in an abusive relationship but finds joy in the mundane when she comes to work with Seymour at Mushnik’s Flower Shop.

Gilbert has been participating in theater since sixth grade and said she took after her mother who sings and plays piano in church. Because of her experience with acting and singing, Gilbert said she is able to relax on stage and perform without overthinking it.

Without giving too much of the plot away for those who didn't see the 1960 or 1986 movie versions, Gilbert said she is most excited about one of her action scenes at the climax of the musical. She also said the finale is amazing, so be sure to stick around for it.

As performance week grew closer, Gilbert said they have been rehearsing on the weekends as well as staying until 9:30 p.m. after school. Although it has been hard work and a huge time commitment, she knows it was worth it.

“People can expect to see lots of drama, very loud music; our orchestra in there is amazing, so they can expect to want to get up and dance and move with us,” she said.

Principal Rachel Layton and Assistant Principal Robert Casey are making special appearances in the performance, and Administrative Assistant Quinton Samuels plays the voice of Audrey II. When Zweifel and her team were casting the role of Audrey II’s voice, she said Samuels told them he could do it, and he has proven that to be true.

The musical is accompanied by a live, 16-piece orchestra made up of three Rudder students and 13 other members from the Brazos Valley community. This, in addition to choreography by Dominick Oliver and new lighting, sound and projector systems, are what take this production over the top, Zweifel said.

The musical does have some thematic scenes including strong language and mature themes, so parental guidance is encouraged.

“What I hope people get out of this is that truly we’re all misfits in a way, but there are so many things to look forward to,” Zweifel said. “Audrey and Seymour end up having each other, and I think that’s a really neat experience to have, and also ‘Don’t feed the plants!’”