Rudder community shows support of injured coach Calvin Hill

Hundreds of Bryan school district community members, students, staff and friends lined the Rudder Stadium bleachers Monday night in support of Calvin Hill, a football and track coach at Rudder High School.

With the slogan “Tough as Hill” at the forefront of Coach Hill Prayer and Support Night, hosted by the Rudder Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the amount of respect felt for Hill was evident.

Hill was a victim of a fiery crash involving a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle bus and a Jeep Liberty in the 2800 block of Texas 6 on Nov. 19 and is suffering from serious injuries. In a statement released by the College Station Police Department on Nov. 22, the CSPD said Hill was driving the bus when they believe the Jeep crossed the center median into Hill’s direct path.

According to the statement, citizens attempted to free Hill from the bus but were unsuccessful. A CSPD officer was able to pull Hill out of the bus, further away from the fire with the assistance of Brazos County Sherriff’s Office deputies. The College Station Fire Department treated Hill before a medical helicopter flew him to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment. There were also two passengers on the bus who made it out safely.

The Jeep’s driver was identified as Anthony Johnson of Navasota, who was pronounced dead on the scene. Johnson had one passenger, Chernetris McGinty of Navasota, who was pulled from the Jeep by a local wrecker, treated by CSFD on the scene and taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital by ambulance, the CSPD’s statement said.

Monday’s service opened with Rudder football coach and athletic coordinator Eric Ezar welcoming everyone in attendance and introducing the lineup of speakers and performers.

“I want to thank our FCA [Fellowship of Christian Athletes] for sponsoring this, just a beautiful thing and just to see so many people here,” Ezar said.

Ezar said Hill is a constant source of support for the students and faculty at Rudder.

“He just goes out of his way to help our kids,” Ezar said.

Though his journey is an uphill battle, Marty Criswell, who serves FCA organizations across the state and is a coaching instructor for the Bryan school district, said he has known Hill since Hill was a seventh grader [Criswell was head football coach in Denison at the time] and has never known him to give up on anything.

“Calvin was just always the effort guy, you know? Yes, he had talent, but the number one talent that he had was a big heart and giving great effort,” Criswell said.

Criswell said he was not surprised by the number of attendees at Monday’s service.

“I’ve been loving Calvin Hill for a long time,” Criswell said. “He is not like most people, and what a blessing to have him here in our community at Rudder High School as a role model and working with the young men and women here in Bryan.”

Derron Robinson, now principal at Hearne Junior High School, worked at Rudder High School as an assistant principal and said Hill was one of the first people to welcome him.

“Coach Hill became one of my many encouragers here,” Robinson said. “Like Mr. Criswell said, that’s one of the things that I love about Coach Hill; no matter what was going on, he was always there to encourage you.”

Robinson spoke to the question of “Why do bad things happen to good people?” to which he said it is because of God’s plan for Hill.

“To all of us here, let us continue to pray; Calvin needs to feel our prayers; he needs to feel our encouragement,” Robinson said. “Our brother is down, but if he’s ever been a Barnabas to you, an encourager, this is the time for you to be an encourager unto him.”

Following Robinson’s statement, Donnie Nelson, who serves Rudder’s SOAR program, sang “Waymaker” while many in attendance held their hands in the air. Rudder cheerleaders, football players and members of the RangeRettes then lit handheld candles while the song “Surrounded” played in the background.

Skybreak Church Pastor Jared Ayres was the final person to address the crowd. He thanked everyone who responded to the accident and offered a final prayer for Hill and his family.

“It’s real obvious that Calvin means a lot to so many people,” Ayres said. “We had the chance this past week to visit the family on Monday, and though there was a long road ahead, there’s nothing like the support that we can experience together like we see tonight.”