Ruby Haliburton celebrated at Auxiliary Complex groundbreaking

Rhonda Dunn, the daughter of Ruby Haliburton, struggled to find the words as she began to speak Thursday at the groundbreaking of the complex that bears her late mother's name.

With Haliburton’s granddaughter, Whitney Taylor, and great-grandson, J’Varion Wells, alongside her, Dunn received inspiration from the crowd cheering her on.

“She is more than deserving; my mom was an extraordinary woman," Dunn said. "And if you didn’t meet her you missed out … I just know she is happy and smiling down.”

Dunn was dressed in purple from head to toe, her mother’s favorite color. Family and friends were dressed in purple and wearing purple ribbons for the occasion.

“As you can see, I’m wearing her shirts and many of you know and many of you don’t know, but she had a casino bus," Dunn said. "It goes out once a month every other month and these are the shirts that we wear and on the back it says Haliburton Triple Diamond Gang. That was her thing.”

Bryan Independent School District’s newest facility is officially in the works after the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex. School leaders and local officials joined Haliburton family members at the new construction site at the corner of Leonard Road and F.M. 2818.

Bryan ISD Transportation dispatcher Marilyn Mitchell, who has been with the district for over four decades, spoke highly of the work ethic and dedication that Haliburton, a longtime bus driver, had to her students.

“Out of 36 years, she only missed two days [of work]," Mitchell said. "Even though her body might have been hurting her she did what she had to do for the children. She was there to make sure her route was covered because she cared about her children. And that is what we call them when they get on our bus — they are our children because we are leading them onto that path. We are bringing them so that you can teach them.”

Mitchell added that everyone could always count on Haliburton to have a smile on her face, a facet of Ruby’s spirit meant to be conveyed upon entering the new complex.

“You could be having a bad day but you could look at Ms. Haliburton and she would have a smile on her face and you couldn’t do anything but smile also,” Mitchell said. “She had a spirit of excellence. So everything that you do — maintenance, custodial, transportation, records — when you go through those doors, do it in the spirit of excellence."

Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine spoke about Haliburton’s legacy and her time with the school district.

“Naming this building after Ms. Ruby Haliburton is so perfect because Ms. Ruby Haliburton loved those children more than anyone,” Carrabine said. “Her route number will be forever remembered, her 36 years of dedication to serving our students in this district will live on as a legacy here in this facility.”

Bryan ISD Board of Trustees member Mark McCall spoke about the new complex becoming a reality.

“The most powerful way that we as a board can put children first is to empower the faculty, the staff and the leadership. Empower everyone with the tools and the space they require to be an impactful force for our students each and every day,” he said.

Paul Buckner, Bryan ISD Director of Construction and Energy Management, elaborated on what the timeline of construction will look like with a substantial completion date of June 2024.

“We have already started clearing the site, getting the site ready and prepped for building. Hopefully in March we will get the building going,” he said.

Many speakers were excited about the completion date, especially Dunn.

“They couldn’t have recognized her in a better way," she said. "We are so ecstatic that this day has finally come and we are all just so happy. We can’t wait for it to open and hopefully one day I can go there and get a job.”