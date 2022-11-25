Rotary Club of College Station to hold Clothing for Kids event

Local families in need having a Merry Christmas is the goal of the Rotary Club of College Station and the United Way of the Brazos Valley as they prepare for the Clothing for Kids event.

This invite-only event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the College Station Target.

Clothing for Kids provides families from around the community with a shopping spree to purchase clothing for their children. This year, Clothing for Kids has the funds to clothe 89 children, which is more than usual, said Bob Brick, director of the Rotary Club of College Station’s public image department. This means each child will have $175 to spend at Target.

“We were more successful this year in our fundraising efforts, so we’re able to address more children in this need,” Brick said. “It’ll be a little congested with the crowd in the store, but that’s a good problem to have.”

The Rotary Club’s fundraising efforts came to fruition through its Pizza for a Purpose event in October. In collaboration with Napa Flats, community members paid $40 for a pizza and bottle of wine or a non-alcoholic drink of choice to raise money for Clothing for Kids.

“The community has been really good in supporting it,” Brick said. “Once they hear what this Pizza for a Purpose fundraising is for, they’ve been very generous.”

In preparation for Clothing for Kids, school-aged children are nominated by various agencies and school systems. The Rotary Club then compiles this information and tries to serve as many children as possible with their allotted funds, Brick said.

“It’s very rewarding for us to be able to offer this service to the community,” he said.

On the morning of the Clothing for Kids event, families will be matched with a volunteer or two who will escort them around Target and monitor how much they are putting into their basket. Volunteers include members of the Rotary Club of College Station and their families, community volunteers and the Aggie Rotaract Club [Rotary Club for Texas A&M students].

“We have a variety of different folks there, and we all enjoy going shopping with the families, and then, at the end of the shopping, the children can go over to a display there in the Target store to go to the Books and a Blanket display, and they can choose a blanket and a book,” Brick said.

Following the event, Outback Steakhouse will provide breakfast for everyone involved.

United Way of the Brazos Valley took over the operations for the local nonprofit Books for a Blanket in May and is excited to continue the tradition of contributing to Clothing for Kids.

“Our intention is to continue the Books and Blanket program as it has been this year and then adjust as we went along,” said Peggi Goss, vice president of community impact for United Way of the Brazos Valley.

Moving forward, the goal is to integrate Books and a Blanket into the UWBV’s Early Literacy Program, Goss said.

“We believe that children, the more that they have access to books, the better their education level will be,” Goss said. “We believe in the mission of Books and a Blanket because their mission was the same as ours when it comes to early literacy; we want to make sure that if children want books, [they’ll] have books and are engaged with those books and learning continually as they go through their educational process.”

At this year’s Clothing for Kids event, each child will receive five books and one quilt or blanket, UMBV Program Specialist Emma Wright said.

UWBV takes the list of participants and categorizes their book donations by age and reading level. Most of the book donations come from Half Price Books on University Drive, as well as book drop-offs at the UWBV office and three book donation locations at local Blue Baker restaurants, Wright said.

The quilts are made by Charles Gilreath and his quilter’s group, Wright said, and blankets are donated by the community.

“Of course, our community at large is very philanthropic, very generous in so many ways,” Brick said regarding the community’s support of Clothing for Kids. “This is just one more example of the generosity of the community, and it’s very heartwarming to just have even a small role in this kind of activity.”