Room available at Twin City Mission

Room is still available at Twin City Mission’s Doug Weedon Shelter for Hope in Bryan for those in need of a place to stay in Bryan-College Station.

Forty people stayed at the shelter’s 128-bed facility Monday night and there are four bedrooms in the family wing available, according to Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission’s director of community relations and development.

“We, by definition, don’t have any warming center,” Crozier said. “We have our shelter and certainly if there’s individuals or families that have no place to go, might be staying outside or living in a house that doesn’t have adequate heating, then they’re welcome to come stay at the shelter.”

Masks are required at the shelter, no pets are allowed, and drugs, alcohol and weapons are not permitted.

To contact housing services at The Shelter for Hope, call 979-822-1492.