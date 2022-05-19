Ronstadt Revue to perform at The Barnhill Center on Saturday

Linda Ronstadt, one of the most distinctive voices to come out of the 1960s and ‘70s, retired from performing in 2011, shortly before being diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy.

Fortunately, Ronstadt has left a full catalog of great songs, from her early days with the Stone Poneys to her magical solo career, to her award-winning performances with Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris.

While we no longer can hear Ronstadt perform live, we can enjoy Ronstadt Revue, an acclaimed cover band that will perform Saturday at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in Brenham. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Appearing with Ronstadt Revue for the first time will be John Beland, a former member of Ronstadt’s band.

The Ronstadt Revue is headed by vocalist Gesenia Gerena, as well as other Ronstadt band members Dan Dugmore and Herb Steiner.

Beland said, “Each time I listen to Ronstadt Revue, I’m catapulted back to that stage I shared with Linda Ronstadt 50 years ago.”

Beland went on to perform with Ricky Nelson, Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson and the Bellamy Brothers. He spent many years leading the Flying Burrito Brothers band.

Barnhill Center producer Sharon Brass said, “The excitement couldn’t be higher. Ronstadt Revue authentically delivers this great music, and John Beland’s Ronstadt stories take us back to her heyday. Their musical collaborations are brilliant.”

Tickets for Saturday’s concert range from $45 to $65, available online at thebarnhillcenter.com. They also are available at the box office inside the theater at 111 W. Main St. in downtown Brenham.