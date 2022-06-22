Robots will duke it out in upcoming competition at Texas A&M

Texas A&M University didn't become involved with RoboMaster robotic competitions until 2018 when team members competed in the RoboMaster University Championship in China.

Now the school is set to host the annual North American phase of the competition Saturday through Monday as robots from 15 teams across the U.S., Italy and Canada will battle it out with high-speed projectiles.

Members of the TAMU RoboMasters team, an engineering-focused student organization, will compete with the hopes of returning to China.

“That first competition has been the motivation to keep this going for the past few years,” Texas A&M senior and RoboMaster hero lead Alex Campos said. “That is still our main goal, to go back to China and be able to represent ourselves and our university on the world stage like they did so many years ago.”

RoboMaster is a robotic competition founded by DaJiang Innovations that showcases the engineering abilities of university students and youth whose crafted robots compete against opposing teams. Robots will have a set amount of health points that will deplete as they are bombarded with projectiles; the team with the highest remaining health points base will be declared the victor. RoboMaster offers various levels of competition such as the seven-on-seven RMUC and the upcoming three-on-three RoboMaster University League (RMUL).

Three types of robots are allowed for the RMUL competition: the hero which launches 42-milimeter projectiles for large damage; the standard which launches 17-milimeter projectiles; and the sentry, an autonomous bot that moves along a rail providing defense.

TAMU RoboMasters have already constructed a full arsenal of robots that would normally be used for the RMUC, said Elizabeth Crumrin, Texas A&M sophomore and engineer robot member.

“We start from the ground up on a lot of our robots which includes the entire engineering design process from ideation to computerized design to prototyping and then reiterations of each of those designs,” Crumrin said. “It’s a pretty long process that encompasses multiple years.”

Campos said it has been a journey since he became the hero lead last summer, putting in a minimum of 12 hours a week for meetings, designs and overseeing the manufacturing process, but he said it’s an incredible feeling seeing the robot they’ve worked on for months make its transition from the computer screen to right in front of them.

“I’m so excited to have so many of my members come back into College Station for this competition and to see their work in front of them out there on the field where these robots we’ve been working so hard on can finally shoot the golf balls, it’s spinning and it has all the functionality we’ve designed for it,” Compos said.

Crumrin said this is her first opportunity to see the competitive side of the event and she is interested in seeing the culture as well as all teams who have poured countless hours of hard work into building their robots just like the TAMU RoboMasters.

“These past couple weeks we’ve done a lot of work as a team, meeting up every day at our workshop and just really trying to grind out these last few weeks to get prepared for the competition,” Crumrin said. “I’m looking forward to that competition aspect.”

Kenzie Guillamun, a TAMU RoboMasters marketing member, joined in spring without an engineering background and never looked into robots until recently, but said it's been an exciting experience to watch fellow students build their robots.

“I’ve been kind of counting down the day for the competition because as a non-engineer this is really exciting,” Guillamun said. “Getting to see competition that involves college teams and youth teams is one of the most amazing experiences people can have in college.”

The competition is open to the public and will be held in the Memorial Student Center, room 2300. Saturday and Sunday competition runs from 9 a.m.–7 p.m. while Sunday's finals and award ceremony will run from 10 a.m.-noon. Teams will be divided into red and blue, LED lights will light up the arena and there will be announcers similar to a sporting event, Campos said.

“If you have kids or something it's super cool to show them this is what engineering is about if they want to see some of the cooler stuff you can do,” Campos said. “I know that’s probably one of the more enticing things especially for parents who want to bring their kids. Engineering isn’t all math and boring textbook stuff there’s some really cool things you can do with it.”

There will be small prizes for children along with small working robots for them to play with during the competition, Guillamun said. For those unable to attend in person the competition will be livestreamed on twitch at RoboMasterNA and on YouTube at TAMU RoboMasters.

“Our RMUL representative, Yibo Zheng, who is in charge of the entire program and organization operations, is creating a community where youth can be involved in robotics,” Guillamun said. “After the competition we’re planning on creating more of a youth-based learning center so that youth get into robotics.”

