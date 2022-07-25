Robison announces candidacy for mayor of College Station

Richard “Rick” Robison announced he is running for mayor of College Station on Monday. He said if elected, he hopes to keep property tax rates low.
“I have lived in College Station for 13 years, and it seems like when I got here the property taxes just kept on going up,” he said. “I just got tired of it because I feel that, as the whole city council, you don’t have to raise taxes. The inflation goes up but there is no need to raise taxes.”
He also said he would like to provide more manufacturing jobs for College Station residents.
Robison, 59, is retired and previously served in the U.S. Army. He attended Central High School in Pennsylvania before joining the military.
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney is term limited from the position.
Filing will end on Aug. 22. The general election is Nov. 8.
For more election information, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/elections.