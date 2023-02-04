Combine the sounds of Poland, our own Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and the piano magic of the scion of a prominent local family and you have an evening full of incredible music.

That's what's on tap for Sunday, when brilliant young pianist Rob Clearfield joins with the symphony for "Polish Songs."

The concert will be at 5 p.m. in Rudder Theatre on the campus of Texas A&M University. Tickets are $55, $10 for students, available one hour before the concert at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower or online at boxoffice.tamu.edu.

A frequent performer with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, Clearfield is the grandson of Abe Clearfield and the late Ruth Clearfield, longtime supporters of the symphony and other arts organizations.

According to his official biography, "Hailing from Oak Park, Illinois, pianist, guitarist, composer and improviser Rob Clearfield grew up steeped in music.

"After a childhood filled with garage bands, gospel choirs, South American guitar ensembles, and everything in between, Rob moved to Chicago to study at the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University. During and after college, he embedded himself in the local music scene, residing in the city for 15 years."

He now lives in Marseille, France.

Clearfield has released six albums. In 2019, he composed a series of music for string orchestra and jazz quartet, commissioned by the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Sunday's concert will include "Les Sylphides" by Frédéric Chopin, "Chantefleurs et Chantefables" by Witold Lutoslawski and selected arrangements of Polish songs by Clearfield.

Joining him will be soprano Bethany Clearfield and vocalist Grazyna Auguscik.

Sunday's concert is sponsored by the Clearfield family.