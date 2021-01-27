 Skip to main content
Ringer Library reducing hours due to COVID-19 surge
Ringer Library reducing hours due to COVID-19 surge

Larry J. Ringer Library

Timothy Larkin, 16, wipes down children's books so they are free of construction dust and other residue at Larry J. Ringer Library as preparations for the library's reopening take place Tuesday. Bryan-College Station Library System Director Larry Koeninger said the library, which closed to the public for a renovation and expansion project in November, could be ready to reopen at the end of the month or early September. Changes include a 12,000-square-foot expansion, extra study areas and an improved children's area.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station is reducing its hours of operation due to the local COVID-19 surge, the Bryan + College Station Public Library System announced Wednesday.

The reduced hours will go into effect on Sunday. The library will now be open:

  • Mondays and  Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m.
  • Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Fridays from  1 to 5 p.m.
  • Saturdays from  9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The library offers curbside service Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To place items on hold, visit bcslibrary.org or call 764-3416.

