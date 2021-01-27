Ringer Library reducing hours due to COVID-19 surge

The Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station is reducing its hours of operation due to the local COVID-19 surge, the Bryan + College Station Public Library System announced Wednesday.
The reduced hours will go into effect on Sunday. The library will now be open:
- Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m.
- Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The library offers curbside service Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To place items on hold, visit bcslibrary.org or call 764-3416.