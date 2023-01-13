 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ring Guards by Montelongo's open in Century Square

  • 0

Texas A&M graduates can find a compliment to their Aggie Rings now that Ring Guards by Montelongo’s is a part of the Century Square lineup. The Aggie-owned business, which carries a wide variety of ring guards and ring enhancers, is branching out to the campus-adjacent location along University Drive.

Montelongo’s Fine Jewelry founder Jesse Montelongo, Texas A&M Class of ‘91, said he is happy to be officially open.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“We look forward to bringing a premier ring guard shopping experience to Century Square that will help make the Aggie Ring tradition even more special for graduates and their families,” Montelongo said in a statement.

The store will carry other jewelry such as necklaces, earrings and rings.

People are also reading…

Ring Guards by Montelongo’s is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. A grand opening is slated on Ring Day weekend this spring.

MEREDITH SEAVER, THE EAGLE

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Oh baby! UK zoo celebrates birth of critically endangered Western chimpanzee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert