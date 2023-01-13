Ring Guards by Montelongo's open in Century Square

Texas A&M graduates can find a compliment to their Aggie Rings now that Ring Guards by Montelongo’s is a part of the Century Square lineup. The Aggie-owned business, which carries a wide variety of ring guards and ring enhancers, is branching out to the campus-adjacent location along University Drive.

Montelongo’s Fine Jewelry founder Jesse Montelongo, Texas A&M Class of ‘91, said he is happy to be officially open.

“We look forward to bringing a premier ring guard shopping experience to Century Square that will help make the Aggie Ring tradition even more special for graduates and their families,” Montelongo said in a statement.

The store will carry other jewelry such as necklaces, earrings and rings.

Ring Guards by Montelongo’s is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. A grand opening is slated on Ring Day weekend this spring.