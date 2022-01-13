Riders in the Sky at Barnhill Center

America's favorite cowboys, Riders in the Sky, will perform on Saturday at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in downtown Brenham.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $45 to $65 and are available online at thebarnhillcenter.com/events/ or at the box office located at 111 W. Main St. in Brenham.

Riders in the Sky are devoted to carrying on the heritage of early Hollywood Westerns and the music of such stars as Roy Rogers and Gene Autry.

The group includes Ranger Doug on arch-top guitar and baritone vocals; Too Slim on bass and tenor vocals; Woody Paul on fiddle and tenor vocals; and Joey, the "Cowpolka King," on baritone vocals and accordion.

The group has recorded more than 30 albums and earned two Grammys. They have appeared numerous times on "Austin City Limits" and the Grand Ole Opry. They hosted "Tumbleweed Theater" on the Nashville Network and appeared for seven years on "Riders Radio Theater" on public radio.

Barnhill Center producer Sharon Brass said, “These wacky cowboys have delighted audiences for over four decades with their comedy and traditional Western music.”