Residents, agencies react to Texas winter storm, power outages on social media

Extreme winter weather conditions and power outages continued across the Brazos Valley and the state of Texas Wednesday. Here's what people locally and statewide had to say on social media about the storm and power conditions.
A few things to watch out for:• Falling snow/icicles today with temperatures that sit slightly above freezing• The slush today will refreeze through the overnight causing more hazardous road conditions• Pipes bursting when we thaw things out late weekStay safe! pic.twitter.com/nPxRi1j1M1— Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) February 17, 2021
Temperature is 1° - 2° ABOVE freezing in #bcstx this morning (as of 9:30am). Just watched @KBTXNews get pelted by ice after it came falling off a power line. ⚠️⚠️WATCH FOR FALLING ICE TODAY ⚠️⚠️— Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 17, 2021
College Station, Texas Ice Storm February 17th, 2021. @KBTXShel @NWSHouston @ReedTimmerAccu @TxStormChasers #TXwinterstorm #txwx #icestorm #Texas pic.twitter.com/8RdzvPaDZY— Lynda Fuller (@TexAgWxGal) February 17, 2021
At least a 1/4" of ice accumulation on trees in S. College Station. This palm tree has been completely crushed by the weight of the ice. #txwx @NWSHouston @KBTXShel @TxStormChasers pic.twitter.com/8fdVxsJRVA— Mack Morris (@MackAttackWX) February 17, 2021
Freezing rain accumulates quickly in College Station, Texas. Here are som scenes from 5:00AM to 6:00AM local time. @KBTXShel @NWSHouston #txwx #TexasBlackout #round2 pic.twitter.com/iNX7W7leQH— The Real Big Picture (@TheRealBigPic) February 17, 2021
Almost a week below freezing now! Ice and snow just keep piling up, and everything is frozen solid. @spann @KBTXShel @MattHinesTX #txwx #ctxwx #TexasBlackout pic.twitter.com/bR91O5aHjm— Joshua Chupik (@joshua_chupik) February 17, 2021
As temperatures gradually warm and power is restored, more people will discover their frozen pipes were damaged. Here are some tips to know now before you find out you have a problem. #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/RLcgz5o0wW— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 17, 2021
Alright stop, collaborate and listenIce is back on the road with vengeance Something cold, hits me mightily The freezing rain gives me anxietyWill it ever stop, maybe later?If it does, the roads will be greaterIce, ice baby... don’t drive, don’t drive. pic.twitter.com/vY2gkR4RVN— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) February 17, 2021
Unless you’re driving a Zamboni, please stay off the roads! ⛸ If you must drive:-Drive slow -Expect to slide when stopping-Increase following distances-Don’t stop in intersections -Don’t panic if losing traction; turn in the direction of the skid-Reduce distractions pic.twitter.com/zONr6tMiN5— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 17, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine update from Texas DSHS: federal partners shipped 35,000 Pfizer doses to 8 North Texas providers, and no Moderna doses have shipped due to the harsh winter conditions. Locally in Bryan-College Station, vaccinations have been rescheduled for next week. https://t.co/BIPtz4KD7S— Kenny Wiley (@KennySWiley) February 17, 2021
Yesterday, CSFD responded to 276 calls for service, a record for the department. Crews ran calls, helped citizens with their vehicles, and lit fireplaces for the elderly. They managed all of this with no apparatus accidents or personal injuries. Well done, B Shift! pic.twitter.com/jGJ38gi2SJ— College Station Fire Department (@CSTXFire) February 17, 2021
Here is another site that looks at Texas as a whole (Oncor does not serve the entire state): 3,355,316 outages as of 11:36 a.m.https://t.co/hjElhjyfmy pic.twitter.com/pHlbJu8qMG— Nataly Keomoungkhoun 🌟 (@natalykeo) February 17, 2021
The City of Bryan requests that all Bryan residents and businesses immediately begin conserving water, as the city’s water pressure is critically low, which puts essential services like firefighting in danger.https://t.co/hvE7PPELg4— City of Bryan (@CityofBryan) February 17, 2021
While the Memorial Student will remain closed today due to inclement weather, Reed Arena is still open to those seeking warmth. #tamu— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) February 17, 2021