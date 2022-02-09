Republicans, Dems make their pitch to be Precinct 2 and 4 county commissioners

Another topic revolved around mask regulations and vaccine mandates. Every Precinct 2 candidate agreed that masks and vaccines should be a personal choice without government interference. Konderla suggested that instead of mandates, there should be better ways to educate people about the pandemic, ease of infection, spread and transmission of the virus and how to mitigate risks to make informed decisions.

“We actually closed businesses for a period of time in the state of Texas. I’m 100% certain that the right thing to do, referring to Mr. Konderla, is to educate people, and to make masks and vaccines available to them,” Ford said.

Ford also discussed how focusing on expanding broadband in the county is essential since more people work from home and more students attend school remotely.