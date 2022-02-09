Republicans, Dems make their pitch to be Precinct 2 and 4 county commissioners

Republican candidates running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 2 and Democratic candidates running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4 gathered Wednesday night at the Brazos Center to speak at a candidate forum hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.
Republicans Ronnie Vitulli Sr., Silas Garrett Jr., former commissioner Chuck Konderla and incumbent Russ Ford responded to various questions involving property tax, COVID relief funds and attracting new businesses to Brazos County.
As Brazos County continues to expand, one key discussion was finding a way to fund the Regional Mobility Authority [RMA] that would work with TxDOT and the metropolitan planning organization to plan future roads throughout the county.
None of the Precinct 2 candidates agreed with a potential $10 registration fee for every vehicle registered in the county. Ford proposed one solution as a “user tax” for visitors coming into the area for special events such as football games that was widely agreed upon, though Garrett was skeptical on its impact.
“A user tax is beneficial to our county, but we’re taxed to death on a lot of things,” Garrett said. “Do we want to deter people from coming to our area or do we want to have more people coming to our area?”
Another topic revolved around mask regulations and vaccine mandates. Every Precinct 2 candidate agreed that masks and vaccines should be a personal choice without government interference. Konderla suggested that instead of mandates, there should be better ways to educate people about the pandemic, ease of infection, spread and transmission of the virus and how to mitigate risks to make informed decisions.
“We actually closed businesses for a period of time in the state of Texas. I’m 100% certain that the right thing to do, referring to Mr. Konderla, is to educate people, and to make masks and vaccines available to them,” Ford said.
Ford also discussed how focusing on expanding broadband in the county is essential since more people work from home and more students attend school remotely.
Toward the end of the Precinct 2 forum, Vitulli called out the other candidates and claimed they would not be able to be a full-time commissioner since they all have other jobs. Konderla stated he was at commissioners court more than any other commissioner during his previous time on the court, which he plans to continue if elected; Garrett stated while he may be a business owner, he is mainly a greeter while his family handles the majority of the business tasks; Ford announced he plans to retire from his current job that would allow him to put full focus on the position.
Konderla called into question a 34% tax decrease that Vitulli claimed to have made over a 10-year period as mayor of Kurten and said Vitulli offloaded four major roads for the county to cover expenses, explaining the drastic decrease. Vitulli said Kurten is part of Brazos County and the town did not have the money to continue to pay for those roads that also had county roads alongside them.
Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4 candidates Ann Boney, Prentiss Madison, Roy Flores and Wanda J. Watson discussed similar issues as Precinct 2.
Every Precinct 4 candidate offered different suggestions how the RMA should be funded without a $10 registration fee.
“I actually like some of the ideas the Republicans were talking about actually being able to work with the legislature to get a fee for people visiting A&M or the Brazos Valley,” Flores said. “I think that’s a fabulous idea. Taking money out of the pockets of hard-working individuals in my precinct, I really don’t like that.”
When it came to mask and vaccine mandates, only Boney supported the idea that it should be federally mandated. Flores and Watson said it is up to the people to make the right decisions when they choose to go out; Madison said it should be a personal choice.
Watson brought up the issue of broadband towards the end of the debate as an issue that citizens in Precinct 4 also experience.
“I certainly hope in this day and age where everything is ‘Google it’, the county government says they’re transparent, but if you don’t have access to Wi-Fi where you can go online to see the agendas, you can’t stream the county meetings, can’t stream the city meeting, you can’t stream if you have to take classes. I think broadband is one of those things the county and cities are going to have to address.”
Early voting for the March 1 primary elections will begin Monday.