Report: Local economy continues to grow despite inflation's presence

Overall unemployment continues to drop while non-farm employment continues to rise in the College Station-Bryan Metropolitan Statistical Area, according to June’s economic indicators released by Texas A&M University’s Private Enterprise Research Center.

From March to April, the unemployment rate decreased one-tenth of one percent, making April’s rate 3.3%. According to previous reports, there has been a continued decrease in the local unemployment rate over the past few months.

“Our unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the state,” said Andrew Rettenmaier, executive associate director of the Private Enterprise Research Center. “It’s second to the Austin-Round Rock and Amarillo MSAs which have a rate of 3%.”

April saw an increase of 0.5% for local non-farm employment. That indicates local non-farm employment has increased the past two months after a slight decrease in February. The employment level for leisure and hospitality still remains 2.8% lower than in February 2020, Rettenmaier said.

“What we like to keep an eye on is how it is relative to the employment that we saw back in February 2020, the pre-pandemic high,” Rettenmaier said. “In April, local non-farm employment is up 2.3% relative to what it had been prior to the pandemic.”

Local real taxable sales saw an increase of 3.8% for April or 6.4% higher than in April 2021. April is the first month in 2022 that an increase in real taxable sales has occurred.

“That is great news,” Rettenmaier said. “Those are real dollars, inflation adjusted, and it’s great to see that they’re up even as inflation has been rising.”

The report looked at non-seasonally adjusted employment. Employment levels rose in the spring and fall however dropped in January and during the summer months. Compared to Lubbock, Austin and the rest of the state, College Station-Bryan saw a larger decline in state government while local government employment was similar.

“The other one we wanted to take a look at is the seasonal patterns associated with employment in the leisure and hospitality industry,” Rettenmaier said. “Locally, ours has been more similar to those other two cities compared to the other variable employment series for state and local governments.”

Wade Beckman, board chair for the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and owner of 3rd on Main, Admiral Catering, Amico Nave and Shipwreck Grill, said with summer approaching his restaurants are off to a better start than in previous years.

“Lots of people are out, and a lot of them are coming out more often to enjoy the fact that there aren’t as many people in Bryan-College Station right now,” Beckman said.

Beckman said the catering business has been consistent as it recovers from the pandemic, though restaurant sale revenue is fairly flat.

“It’s like we’ve made a comeback, but we haven’t quite gone up from there,” he said. “I think that just has to do with prices, gaps and the economy.”

As inflation continues to make prices soar, Beckman said he has started raising prices by 12%, with some menu items going even higher. They still haven’t even come close to covering the margin difference in pricing, Beckman said.

“Unfortunately for restaurants we don’t have an easy mechanism like you do in retail or grocery stores,” he said. “If a grocery store receives a can of beans for $2 more, bang your price is $2 more, so they’re making the same margins. Restaurants have taken a big hit.”

Beckman said hiring has leveled out over the past several months as people are even coming in to fill out applications, but difficulty remains in hiring kitchen staff. To keep up with inflation and attract workers, wages were raised 30-35% over the past two years, Beckman said.

“It’s sad to me that wages have gone up and there’s nothing we can really do about it; it’s hard to get people,” Beckman said. “People got to enjoy that wage increase for a very short period of time, and now you almost have to pay people these higher wages just for them to live.”

Glen Brewer, president of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, said the numbers are looking good. Though businesses are still clambering for employees and are having difficulty with supply chains, Brewer said those issues are starting to ease up. The primary concern has been inflation.

“I think everyone is a little cautious because of the inflation issue, the potential for a recession, but things are going better,” Brewer said. “Every business is being cautious and trying to squeeze out every little bit of productivity they can to offset inflationary issues.”

Inflation has yet to affect many people’s spending habits yet, Brewer said.

“After going through the pandemic, our businesses understand we haven’t shut down, we haven’t lost anyone, so while this might present a lot of challenges, they’re not nearly as bad as what we’ve faced the past couple of years,” he said.

Rettenmaier added that as a whole the local economy has been looking good, June’s report indicates positive trends and the College Station-Bryan MSA has grown faster than other cities around the state.

“This report looks at data from April, so these past two months (May and June) we’ll keep an eye on our real taxable sales to see how they keep pace with the rising prices,” Rettenmaier said. “We take that into account when we calculate the inflation adjusted sales.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.