Renters in College Station express concerns to city council

Home and apartment renters in College Station spoke out during Thursday night’s College Station City Council meeting to urge the council to consider proactive rental inspections before people move into a rental complex in town.

There were 10 people who addressed their concerns in-person and virtually during the hear visitors/public comment portion of the meeting where citizens are given the opportunity to speak on city-related matters not covered on the current agenda.

Since by law, councilmembers cannot engage in dialogue about items not listed on the agenda, the topics discussed during hear visitors will either be directed to city staff or placed on a future agenda for the council to consider.

Among the speakers was Nathan Varnell of College Station, who created a “Campaign for Safer Renting,” and submitted a packet to the council full of testimonies and research his group gathered to push for proactive rental inspections in the city.

“Renters in College Station don’t want to be choosing between affordable housing and livable housing,” he told the council. “The organizers of this campaign have spoken with city staff … and we have spoken with the Bryan-College Station Apartment Association and it appears that the kind of proactive rental inspection programs implemented across the country are feasible in College Station.”

Zach Higginbotham who lives in an apartment complex near Crescent Pointe Parkway in College Station, said he was living there for 14 months and started to see a decline in his health after discovering mold in his apartment.

“Over 14 months I started getting headaches, feeling down, and just completely no energy; and it grew worse where I was getting fevers, chills and it actually seeped into my spine where I had multiple bulged discs from the inflammations,” he said. “I lost my job, I lost all of my income, and we finally spotted the mold which was in my AC unit, which was more than likely installed improperly … they told us it was just mildew and to wipe it off and I said ‘No, we need to do air quality samples.’ And they continued to say ‘No, you have to pay for it yourself.’ The moment I told them that I would pay for it myself, they sent a lease agreement that we could break our lease that day; meaning that the next person would have to move in and deal with the same problems that we did.”

College Station residents TreVion Watson and Alice Rosenloch discussed how many tenants may not know how to properly inspect their apartment to ensure it is a safe environment to live in.

Leasa Decuir is currently living in the Castlegate community in College Station, however, she discussed the living situation she was previously in at a home she rented in the city.

“This issue is not just happening in apartments and student housing, this is an issue that has affected my family in an extremely tragic and significant way,” she said. “We lived in a rental house over by Sam’s Club, a nice house … and became very ill — we have four small children. We had chronic fungal rashes, respiratory, eye, ear and sinus infections, and then it became terrifyingly neurological. They thought I had [multiple sclerosis] … our doctor finally said she had seen this once before in a family that was suffering from mold toxicity.”

She said she paid $850 out of pocket because their landlord would not test the home for mold. There was flooding in the master bathroom and a leaking roof in her child’s bedroom, she said.

“The mold came back as toxic and our landlord said ‘Go ahead and move out’ because you have no problem finding new renters and all he would have to do is paint over it,” Decuir said.

She also noted after the meeting that she had developed neuropathy. Ellis Howard lives in the Holleman Crossing Apartments, and told the council about being a first-time renter in College Station.

“As a Texas A&M student I was a first-time renter, and when I moved in on the first day there was toilet water leaking from the ceiling and I called them and they fixed the leak, but they left a hole in the roof and they did not clean it,” Howard said. “They fixed that in three days but I still had to clean up all the feces and toilet water off of the ground myself. And then in the winter the water broke and whenever they came to clean it up and picked up all of the baseboards, there was black mold all over the ground.”

Howard concluded by asking the council to address rental inspections to “hopefully get that working as an ordinance in the city.”

Comments from landlords were not presented during hear visitors.

Near the end of the meeting, the council unanimously approved discussing this topic as a workshop item at a future meeting.

Varnell created a resources page at tx.ag/rental, for more information.

