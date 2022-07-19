Renold announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 5

Anjuli “A.J.” Renold announced in June her candidacy for Bryan City Council Single Member District 5, and said she hopes to bring transparency to the citizens of Bryan regarding local government.

“I have spent my whole career in the public service and the Councilman Brent Hairston, when he made the decision to run for mayor, he asked me personally if I would consider running for District 5 in his place,” she said Tuesday. “But it has always been my intention to run for office and serve in that way ... I believe my current experience … [shows] I will serve the city well.”

Renold currently serves as executive director for the American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter. She graduated from Texas A&M University in 2002, and received her master's degree from the University of North Texas.

If elected, Renold said she plans to look into the economic development of Bryan and public safety among others.

“Specifically for District 5, a lot of change and growth is coming up the pipe for our area and the community that I live in,” she said. “There is a strategic plan for Bryan with their priorities, and I am aligned with that and excited to help the city fulfill that vision. I would love to help communicate that plan to the community so they are well informed. And we have a long-term vision, and it is not mine, it is the city’s vision and I want to fulfill it, and I want to be an asset to the community through service on the city council.”

Filing for the Single Member District 5 place begins on July 25 and ends by 5 p.m. Aug. 22.

For information regarding the election, call 209-5002 or email mstratta@bryantx.gov.