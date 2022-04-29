Renewable natural gas plant in the works at Twin Oaks Landfill

The Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency Twin Oaks Landfill in Anderson is in the process of developing a renewable natural gas plant that will capture landfill gas and be distributed as renewable power, according to the agency’s executive director.

The 1,000-acre site serves Bryan-College Station residents among others, and became operational in 2011 with 28 million tons of capacity. As of September last year, there is a remaining capacity of 23 million tons and the landfill intakes 1,500 tons of solid waste a day, executive director Bryan Griesbach said.

The Grimes County plant will capture the reliable energy source of landfill gas, which is a natural byproduct of the decomposition of organic materials within Twin Oaks Landfill, and then distribute it on the energy market as renewable power, according to Griesbach. The plant is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2023.

“Landfill gas happens in a landfill when the organic material, food waste or anything organic, decomposes and the lack of oxygen in that environment then starts to make landfill gas," Griesbach said. "That gas is about 50% methane and 50% carbon-dioxide. We are required to control that with a gas collection system and we flare that gas. Once we have enough gas, which we do now, we have enough to make it a commercial viable project.”

Morrow Energy of Midland was selected by the BVSWMA board to develop the renewable natural gas plant at the landfill and seven employees from the company will be responsible for running the plant, Griesbach said.

“Morrow Energy was the most attractive; we were happy in choosing them because they do most of these projects — more than anybody — and they have their own fabrication facility,” Griesbach said.

The landfill currently emits landfill gas, and last year the first phase of the gas collection system was installed, Griesbach said.

“The gas collection system is basically a big vacuum. There are wells that go down into the waste, and all of those wells are connected to the vacuum and that pulls the gas back to the foyer station where it is burned off,” he said. “Right now we are just burning off all of the methane; we will clean it up to pipeline standards and we will compress it and it will push right into the natural gas pipeline that cuts across into some of our property and go right into the natural gas distribution from there.”

The BVSWMA is a nonprofit local government corporation formed in 2010 by the cities of Bryan and College Station to meet long-term solid waste disposal needs, according to Griesbach. The landfill is self-funded through user fees and every customer, including cities, gets charged by the ton.

“Since we are a nonprofit, any profit or excess revenue gets returned to the cities in the form of a reduced tipping fee,” he said. “The current rate for non-city customers is $28 a ton, while the current rate for B-CS is $13 a ton, which is possibly the lowest rate in the country. If we make additional revenue from gas sales, we may be able to hold that low city rate or possibly discount it even further.”

If the plant were to only utilize a gas collection system, rather than utilizing a natural gas plant, it may have cost $10 million from the site for the upkeep, Griesbach said.

“We spent about $1 million to put in the first phase, so now that is money we don’t have to spend; that will be the developers' job this point forward,” he said. “The price of natural gas fluctuates and can change in the course of a day. Revenue will depend on how much gas we produce and what they are able to sell that gas for at the time of the sale. We won’t have a prediction on revenue yet until we get this plant up and running.”

College Station councilman and BVSWMA board chair John Nichols said the environmental impact of the plant is important, and BVSWMA would have had to do something with landfill gas regardless.

“The citizens of Bryan-College Station will benefit mainly through the ability of BVSWMA itself to return the net proceeds, which we already are doing, back to the cities so that we can maintain a lower sanitation fee that both cities charge to our residents when they pick up their trash with a monthly fee,” Nichols said. “With this additional revenue, it allows us to return more funding to the two cities.”

Nichols said since the market is strong at the moment it is clear this is a good deal for Morrow Energy, BVSWMA and all citizens.

“There aren’t many of these deals that are good for everyone and having natural gas that is organically produced by natural processes and it is not being mined out of the ground … that expands our available energy supply,” he said.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said the partnerships between Bryan and College Station are strong and continue to grow.

“We partner in so many ways with College Station, this is just another example with BVSWMA,” he said. “We have natural renewable gas that is being created from that facility and if we can capture it and reuse it, it just makes business, economic and environmental sense. The cities win and the whole community wins.”

Nelson said he spoke to Bryan Councilman Prentiss Madison who is on the BVSWMA board, and also feels strongly about this and both are excited for the next steps to bringing a renewable natural gas plant to the Twin Oaks Landfill.

For more information, visit twinoakslandfill.com.

