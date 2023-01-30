Regional human trafficking task force created in Brazos Valley

In line with January being National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Unbound Now BCS and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office announced the creation of the Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force on Monday. This comes as a result of their receipt of a $1.5 million Enhanced Collaborative Model Task Force to Combat Human Trafficking grant in October 2022.

The BVHTTF will be a multidisciplinary regional task force that supports an end to human trafficking in the community, a press release from Unbound and the Sheriff’s Office said. The nine counties that will be represented through this coalition will be Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Washington, Madison, Leon, Robertson, Lee and Walker counties.

“While this collaborative agreement on one hand helps us establish a coalition regionally that will incorporate more community members, more partners for education, it also provides more funding for the Sheriff’s Office to hire two full-time investigators that are 100% devoted to human trafficking cases,” Amanda Buenger, executive director of Unbound Now BCS, said. “The goal is for collaboration among the community but then also to see an increase in victim identification, an increase in criminal investigations and prosecutions of traffickers.”

About three years ago, Unbound launched its 24/7 crisis referral line for human trafficking survivors across the region, Buenger said. This emphasized the need for a joint task force that would bring local and federal law enforcement, prosecutors and victim service providers together.

“Because we are a victim service provider that provides services to all of these counties in the region and have started to see victims be identified in some of these outer counties, we recognized, ‘Hey, we really need to have a multidisciplinary, multi-county regional task force' that brings the leaders and the partners from all of these different counties to the table where we can communicate with each other, we can partner together because these cases have to be done collaboratively,” she said.

This inspired Buenger to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office about a formal collaboration.

“I approached the Sheriff’s Office, and they’ve been wonderful partners with us, and they agreed it was something that would be valuable to this community," Buenger said. "So we applied and we were one of nine in the country to actually get awarded this collaborative agreement grant.”

In October, it was announced that the $1.5 million will be divided equally with $750,000 being distributed to Unbound and the Sheriff’s Office over the next three years.

Unbound and the Sheriff’s Office are collaborating for the launch of the first formal regional coalition meeting, which is set for May 2023. Following that, the BVHTTF will continue to meet on a regular basis, Buenger said.

The leadership steering committee includes representatives from Unbound, the Sheriff’s Office, the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and more who have begun meeting and will expand to include representatives from all Brazos Valley counties in addition to Lee and Walker counties.

“The purpose of the task force is to continue to protect and empower survivors, but we also want to see the increase in prosecuting traffickers, and we want to see an end to human trafficking in this community,” Buenger said. “And we can’t do that without having everybody on board.”