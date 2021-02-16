Reed Arena to open as warming shelter

Reed Arena will open as a warming center Tuesday at 4 p.m. for individuals and families in the community impacted by power outages.

Minimal amenities will be available. Cots, food or beverages will not be available. Reed Arena is being warmed to 70 degrees to assist those who wish to seek shelter from the cold.

Those seeking to come to the shelter on Tuesday are asked to do so before 9 p.m., as freezing rain is expected. Individuals and families are asked to park in either lot 102 or 100 and enter at the main entrance to Reed Arena (Look for “Reed Arena” sign on building side facing Kyle Field).

The warming center is expected to remain open through noon on Thursday.

Families and individuals coming to the warming center are encouraged to bring their own blankets, food and beverages (no alcohol), as well as face-coverings for wearing indoors. The Red Cross will have limited blankets available. Physical distancing measures remain in effect due to COVID-19. No pets are allowed in Reed Arena (please make plans for your pets to stay safe while you are not at home). Bathrooms are functional, and seating is available.