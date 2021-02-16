Reed Arena opened as warming shelter; Brazos County declares a disaster

Reed Arena opened as a warming center Tuesday afternoon for individuals and families in the area impacted by power outages and winter weather conditions.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters signed a disaster declaration for Brazos County on Tuesday, due to winter weather conditions and power outages that have gripped the area. The declaration allows the pursuit of recovery funds if they become available. The state of disaster will continue for no more than seven days, unless renewed by the Commissioner’s Court.

Minimal amenities will be available at the warming center at this time. Cots, food and beverages will not be available. Reed Arena is being warmed to 70 degrees to assist those who wish to seek shelter from the cold. The warming center is expected to remain open through noon Thursday.

Families and individuals coming to the warming center are encouraged to bring their own blankets, food and beverages (no alcohol), as well as face-coverings for wearing indoors. The Red Cross will have limited blankets available. Physical distancing measures remain in effect due to COVID-19. No pets are allowed in Reed Arena and those coming to the warming center are asked to make plans for pets to stay safe at home alone. Bathrooms are functional and seating is available.