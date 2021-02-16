Reed Arena opened as warming shelter; Brazos County declares a disaster

Reed Arena opened as a warming center Tuesday afternoon for individuals and families in the area impacted by power outages and winter weather conditions.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters signed a disaster declaration for Brazos County on Tuesday, due to winter weather conditions and power outages that have gripped the area. The declaration allows the pursuit of recovery funds if they become available. The state of disaster will continue for no more than seven days, unless renewed by the Commissioner’s Court.
Minimal amenities will be available at the warming center at this time. Cots, food and beverages will not be available. Reed Arena is being warmed to 70 degrees to assist those who wish to seek shelter from the cold. The warming center is expected to remain open through noon Thursday.
Families and individuals coming to the warming center are encouraged to bring their own blankets, food and beverages (no alcohol), as well as face-coverings for wearing indoors. The Red Cross will have limited blankets available. Physical distancing measures remain in effect due to COVID-19. No pets are allowed in Reed Arena and those coming to the warming center are asked to make plans for pets to stay safe at home alone. Bathrooms are functional and seating is available.
Individuals and families are asked to park in either lot 102 or 100 and enter at the main entrance to Reed Arena (Look for “Reed Arena” sign on building side facing Kyle Field).
AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross, said in a phone interview Tuesday that the Reed Arena warming center effort was a collaborative effort one including Texas A&M, Brazos County, College Station and Bryan city officials, with the Brazos Valley Food Bank providing supplies.
“We’re going to do our best, and if anything, will be warm,” Renold said.
She said volunteers should expect to stay on-site until midday Thursday and work in shifts.
“If you come to volunteer, you’re going to be here until Thursday,” Renold said. “If you’re here, we’ll ask you to stay here to support these efforts and not be out on the roads.”
The Brazos Transit District was offering emergency services and rides to the warming shelter at Reed Arena on Tuesday evening. The transportation system might offer rides again Wednesday and Thursday depending on the demand of the service.
Room is still available at Twin City Mission’s Doug Weedon Shelter for Hope in Bryan for those in need of a place to stay in Bryan-College Station.
Forty people stayed at the shelter’s 128-bed facility on Monday night and as of Tuesday afternoon there were four bedrooms in the family wing available, according to Ron Crozier who is Twin City Mission’s director of community relations and development.
“We, by definition, don’t have any warming center,” Crozier said. “We have our shelter and certainly if there’s individuals or families that have no place to go, might be staying outside or living in a house that doesn’t have adequate heating, then they’re welcome to come stay at the shelter.”
Masks are required at the shelter, no pets are allowed, and drugs, alcohol and weapons are not permitted.
Kevin Stuart, the Brazos County Sheriff's Office chief deputy for corrections, said the county jail has maintained power and also has generators if needed. He said jail standards require all housing areas to be above 65 degrees and staff members are keeping tabs on the climate of the jail.
"We monitor that closely and would have to move some folks around if we started having temperature issues," Stuart said. "Our biggest problem so far is getting employees to work safely. We've had to pick a few up and take them back home."