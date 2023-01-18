RED Program seeks to instill safe driving among Brazos County youth

The RED Program takes no shortcuts when educating young drivers about the dangerous risks impaired driving can cause, even visiting county morgues to drive the point home.

Whether it's taking students to CHI St. Joseph hospital in Brazos County or to neighboring counties where trauma center professionals inform students what can happen if they don't wear a seat belt to hearing first-hand stories from first responders, hospital trauma staffs and surviving family members about young drivers exhibiting high-risk behaviors behind the wheel, the Reality Education for Drivers Program tells an important story.

“The program itself is injury prevention base,” RED Program manager Mary Jo Prince said. “The highest risk factors among young drivers are impairments, drowsy driving, seat belt use or lack thereof, distracted driving and speeding. We cover those risks in great detail and we have a reality aspect that also comes in.”

That reality gives participants real-life accounts of traffic-related incidents that include serious injuries and fatalities, the consequences of reckless and irresponsible driving, Prince said.

“They either put themselves in the trauma center emergency room or put somebody else in there with life-threatening injuries due to choices that were made to either get behind the wheel of a vehicle and drive while you're impaired or distracted driving, not wearing seat belts, speeding,” Prince said. “We let them know that our medical professionals do their best to save lives. But sometimes the injuries are so beyond the ability to save that some you know just don't make it and then we take them on a tour of the morgue.”

The Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition and Statewide Initiatives works to promote the RED Program, which comes to College Station on Saturday for the first full class of the year. While that class is full, Prince said there are spots available at the next session Feb. 11 at Navasota City Hall.

Prince said the program has been around nationally for many years, but first came to the Brazos Valley about 10 years ago. In support through TxDOT grants and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Prince said they are able to provide in-person courses for drivers age 15 to 25.

“We don't charge anything," she said. "Again, thanks to the support and generosity of TxDOT all of our classes are offered at no charge. We believe everybody deserves a second chance. Our mistakes don't define us. It's what we do with those mistakes and how we learn from them. That makes a difference.

“We want to paint that picture that it could happen to anybody when you're not making the right choices. Whether it's a minor in possession, it's about educating some of these kids after they leave their confines of their safe little houses and come to College Station.”

Motor vehicle crashes continue to be the leading cause of death for 15-to-18-year-olds in the United States, according to Prince.

Parents of young drivers are encouraged to attend, and some insurance companies may allow discounts to those who have attended the RED program; prospective participants are encouraged to check with their insurance providers for discount availabilities, Prince said.

“[Participants] need to know that whether you have had a drop [of alcohol] or not, that you don't want to get into a vehicle with someone who has been drinking. You need to have a plan in advance,” she said. “But in the event you're going to make choices, you’ve got to have a plan. They are impaired driving, there are no more excuses. We've got Uber, we've got a carpool, call a friend and save your lives and the lives of those that you care about. Because everybody has value.”

To sign up, contact Prince at 321-5225 or email maryjo.prince@ag.tamu.edu.

Additional programs offered through BVIPC and Statewide Initiatives can be found at brazosvalleyinjuryprevention.tamu.edu.