A record rainfall of 2.27 inches was set in College Station on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, breaking the old record of 1.7 inches set in 1887.

KBTX meteorologists reported widespread totals settled around the 3-4 inch mark for most of the Brazos Valley.

Rainfall should end by early Saturday morning, according to KBTX meteorologists; and Easter Sunday looks comfortable and dry, with the sun also returning.