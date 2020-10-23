Receipt swaps don’t affect vote count, Brazos County's Trudy Hancock says

Brazos County voters who cast their ballots at Galilee Baptist Church are receiving receipts indicated they voted at Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center, and vice versa — an error that county officials say has no impact on voters or on calculations of turnout.
Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said Thursday each of the five early voting locations has one controller that distributes access codes. She said that voters at Galilee Baptist in Bryan receive a receipt that says they voted at the MSC, and the other way around.
“When we deployed the equipment, the judges picked up their controller. The judge at MSC inadvertently got the one for Galilee, and Galilee got the one for MSC. We did not realize it until right before the polls opened [on Oct. 13]. So instead of delaying the polls opening on time, we just went ahead with machines in places they are,” Hancock explained. “It’s not an issue for the voter.”
The ongoing mix-up has confused some voters and led some residents to contact local media outlets to express worries about whether turnout-by-location numbers would be accurate. Hancock said the daily voting counts by location are accounting for the access code error and can be trusted.
Through Tuesday night, 2,764 people had voted at Galilee — a number higher than the total early ballots cast there in 2016 — and 6,231 voters had so far cast ballots at the MSC.
Additionally, Hancock reminded voters that masks and face coverings, while strongly recommended, are not required in polling locations by Texas law. She said some “lively discussions” have popped up at multiple locations, with residents hotly debating mask use.
“Our county has a mask ordinance right now and you’re supposed to wear a mask, but Texas law does not allow for us to require a voter to do anything to perform their service of voting,” Hancock said. “We strongly recommend mask use, but we cannot make them wear a mask.”
Hancock said 2020 early voting numbers are running ahead of 2016 and 2018 levels. She said 3,794 Brazos County residents voted in-person Thursday, bringing the nine-day total number of in-person votes to 34,622. An additional 4,563 people have mailed or brought in ballots, so in all, 39,185 people — or almost 32% of the 122,679 registered voters in the county — have voted so far, with one week of early voting remaining.
“Historically, the first two days and the last two days have been the busiest days of early voting. This year, that has not held true for us,” Hancock said, noting that more than 4,000 people voted on Tuesday and on Wednesday; 3,480 voted on Oct. 13, the first day of early voting.
In 2018, 40,104 people voted early and 3,371 people cast absentee ballots; in 2016, 42,914 voted early in-person and 4,948 people cast absentee ballots. The early voting period is longer in 2020.
Hancock said voters who want to drop their ballot off at the elections office need to remember to bring ID, and she asked all voters to be patient as well as courteous both to other voters and to poll workers.
For more election information and sample ballots, visit brazosvotes.org.
