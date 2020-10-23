Receipt swaps don’t affect vote count, Brazos County's Trudy Hancock says

Brazos County voters who cast their ballots at Galilee Baptist Church are receiving receipts indicated they voted at Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center, and vice versa — an error that county officials say has no impact on voters or on calculations of turnout.

Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said Thursday each of the five early voting locations has one controller that distributes access codes. She said that voters at Galilee Baptist in Bryan receive a receipt that says they voted at the MSC, and the other way around.

“When we deployed the equipment, the judges picked up their controller. The judge at MSC inadvertently got the one for Galilee, and Galilee got the one for MSC. We did not realize it until right before the polls opened [on Oct. 13]. So instead of delaying the polls opening on time, we just went ahead with machines in places they are,” Hancock explained. “It’s not an issue for the voter.”

The ongoing mix-up has confused some voters and led some residents to contact local media outlets to express worries about whether turnout-by-location numbers would be accurate. Hancock said the daily voting counts by location are accounting for the access code error and can be trusted.