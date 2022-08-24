Randolph announces candidacy for College Station mayor

Jacob Randolph announced Monday he is running for mayor of College Station, and if elected, said he would like to focus on emergency management for the city.

“Being a citizen of College Station, we have been through a lot lately. Especially with the big freeze over that happened about a year and a half ago, we weren’t quite ready for it," he said. "Apart from that, as a citizen we see a lot of safety concerns regarding the large influx of people coming in as well as the people who are already here who have had instances occur, threats, instances of sexual violence concerning the schools... There have been instances such as people stealing parts of vehicles in neighborhoods. I think it is important that we pay attention to the small things that maybe haven’t had a whole lot of attention lately.”

Randolph works at Buddy’s Appliance in Bryan as a member of the sales team. He attended Blinn College in 2018 to study engineering, and said he plans to go back to school and complete his degree.

If elected, he said he hopes to develop a place for current Texas A&M students to call home, while also focusing on younger generations.

“Not losing focus of those in our public schools, high schools, middle schools, elementary schools, they can’t suffer because they are not the main focus … we need to make sure they are also getting the best chance to succeed,” he said. “Beyond that, the emergency preparation … I think we need to be better ready to address those issues locally.”

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney is term limited from the position.

The general election is Nov. 8.

For more information visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/elections.