The philanthropic spirit of the Brazos Valley was celebrated Tuesday at the 18th annual Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley Tribute Luncheon at Hilton College Station.

Four community members — Ben Downs of Bryan Broadcasting, Gina and Bill Flores and Phoebe Watts — were selected as this year’s honorees for their generosity and impact on the community.

“Today, we honor Phoebe Watts, Gina and Bill Flores and Ben Downs for their dedicated service, spirit of volunteerism and philanthropic sense of giving to many important quality of life needs within our community,” emcee Mike Wright said.

Wright said each honoree received a proclamation from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, State Representative John Raney, Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez, College Station Mayor John Nichols and Brazos County Judge Duane Peters declaring April 25, 2023, Phoebe Watts Day, Bill and Gina Flores Day and Ben Downs Day. Each honoree was introduced by a family member or friend and presented with a video tribute.

“Giving her time and resources to others is truly in Phoebe’s DNA,” Byron Soules, Watts' son, said as he introduced his mother. “It has always been that way.”

Soules spoke highly of his mother and father, Dale, who died unexpectedly in 2012. Following her husband's passing, Soules said Watts had a choice: scale back her involvement in the community, or pick up the torch and march forward in fulfilling their philanthropic mission.

“The fact that we’re here honoring her today tells you what her choice was,” Soules said.

Watts said she was honored and humbled to be an honoree and gave much of the credit to her late husband.

“He was the foundation,” Watts said. “He taught me philanthropy.”

John Flores introduced his parents and honorees, Gina and Bill, with an emotional speech about this recognition being more about whom they are rather than what they do. He stated that they have been generous because they are generous.

“Their value and their worth is not because of what they have done or the things that you all have seen him do,” John said. “Their value and worth is because of who they are.”

Gina said she always knew she and Bill, a former U.S. representative, would retire in Aggieland and were quickly welcomed into the community, one that was full of givers, upon arriving in 2006.

“Thank you for recognizing all of us,” Bill, who served as a congressman from 2001 to 2011, said. “It’s great to be with community leaders and servants like all of you here today; we wouldn’t be able to do this without folks like you.”

Glen Brewer, President/CEO of the B-CS Chamber of Commerce, introduced his friend and honoree Downs, who preceded him as chair of the chamber board of directors. Brewer said the term “community leader” is too small of a term to describe what Downs means to everyone in the room.

“Bryan-College Station’s a great place to make a home because of people like all of you in this room,” Downs responded.

Others were recognized at Tuesday’s luncheon, including former tribute luncheon honorees, event sponsors, elected officials and distinguished guests.

Patricia Gerling, president/CEO of the foundation, said 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the foundation, which was established in 2003 by Sam Sharp, Chuck Ellison and Larry Holt.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, Gerling said the foundation stewards more than 120 charitable endowments at $11.4 million in assets. Additionally, the foundation has distributed more than $5.03 million in grants over the past 20 years.

“Our mission is simple: we serve as your trusted community partner in philanthropy, and we’re here to be here forever to steward your gift to benefit our community forever,” Gerling said.

Gerling presented the 2023 Community Champion Award, awarded to businesses, organizations, civic groups and others who support Brazos Valley nonprofits.

“This year, the foundation is excited to celebrate a local business who contributes to many nonprofits by providing thousands of dollars of floral donations to support local nonprofit events and fundraisers just as you are enjoying on your tables today,” Gerling said prior to announcing Debbie Brooks of Postoak Florist as this year's community champion.

Those in attendance also had the opportunity to enter the Philanthropist of the Day raffle, wherein a winner was selected to choose a local nonprofit to establish a $15,000 charitable endowment.

College Station’s Kay and Britt Rice won the raffle and chose to support members of the community who are diagnosed with breast cancer.