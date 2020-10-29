 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Purdy enters Army partnership to help soldiers prepare for careers
0 comments

Purdy enters Army partnership to help soldiers prepare for careers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Purdy Mobility Group, the operator of Bryan College Station Toyota, has joined a partnership with the U.S. Army that is designed to help soldiers prepare for a career after their service by connecting them with employers.

The U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success Program is an initiative aimed at forging professional relationships with businesses and encouraging business owners to hire service members.

After their military service ends, soldiers participating in the program are guaranteed a job interview with the partner company of their choice.

The program, which began in 2000, has more than 500 partner employers.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Brazos County grand jury indicts 17
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 17

A College Station woman accused of breaking into a home and assaulting someone with a baseball bat and a Bryan man who was arrested in December on accusations he attacked a man at a local bar with a bottle were among 17 people indicted.

Bryan man accused of assault with a deadly weapon
Latest Headlines

Bryan man accused of assault with a deadly weapon

A Bryan man was arrested Thursday after authorities say he aimed a gun at a group of men and threatened them. During the course of the investigation, police say they determined Darnell had argued with a group of men at a convenience store on Palasota Drive and told the men he would kill them. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert