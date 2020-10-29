Purdy enters Army partnership to help soldiers prepare for careers

Purdy Mobility Group, the operator of Bryan College Station Toyota, has joined a partnership with the U.S. Army that is designed to help soldiers prepare for a career after their service by connecting them with employers.
The U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success Program is an initiative aimed at forging professional relationships with businesses and encouraging business owners to hire service members.
After their military service ends, soldiers participating in the program are guaranteed a job interview with the partner company of their choice.
The program, which began in 2000, has more than 500 partner employers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!