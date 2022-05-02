Public Safety Interoperability Institute tackles disaster response

First responders and public safety experts assembled on Monday on the Texas A&M University campus to participate in Public Safety Interoperability Institute 2022 — or Interop’22 — hosted by the Texas A&M Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center.

Interop’22 is a communication-focused event aimed at examining challenges to information sharing and best practices and technologies when responding to a disaster. The weeklong event is happening at Disaster City, A&M’s 60-acre emergency response training facility. The institute features a workshop, exercises and a technology expo that will continue through Friday. This is the seventh year the Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center has hosted the institute.

Walt Magnussen, director of the center, said thought leaders from the public safety industry will discuss a variety of issues during the workshops.

Joan Quintana, associate director, said three scenarios will be presented on Wednesday: a hurricane with loss of commercial communications, an active shooter situation and a local flood. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Texas A&M University Police, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard will be participating in the exercises, Quintana said.

“For first responders, it gives them an opportunity to interact with new technology and sort of be exposed to what’s coming, and to have a say in how a certain particular system of technology works,” Quintana said. “The players on the technology side, the vendors, they’re developing the solutions that can actually work. So there’s a benefit to the vendors for being part of the exercise, and there’s benefits to the first responders because they get some influence on the design.”

Quintana said the Defense Information Security Agency and the Department of Justice are attending this year. The American Red Cross also has a presence at this year’s institute.

“That’s new and very important, because the American Red Cross, every single time there’s a disaster, they show up,” Quintana said. “And we’re focused on information sharing, and they have information that responders need and responders have information that they need.”

AJ Renold, executive director of the American Red Cross Heart of Texas chapter, said the chapter’s new partnership with the institute speaks to the need to communicate and be present during disaster exercises.

“In the disaster world it’s all about preparing, responding and then helping to recover, and Red Cross is right at the table with that,” Renold said. “The more we can practice and know each other, the better we can operate during a disaster.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.