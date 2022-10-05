Public invited to 21 Steps Run-Walk event and tour Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial

Members of a local veteran’s memorial committee are hoping to continue to raise funds for a symbolic tribute to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which will be represented through a Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial once they reach their goal.

The NFG Veterans Memorial Committee invites all Brazos County residents to join members the morning of Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial for a 21 Steps Run-Walk at 7 a.m., where participants can stroll through the memorial and reflect.

The 21 step tribute symbolizes the 21 sentinel steps that the guards of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier walk each day, according to Sherry Frisk, treasurer of the NFG Veterans Memorial Committee.

“This is a special place to walk if you have someone in your life who has served in any kind of war,” she said. “I have a husband who was in Vietnam. We were married three months and then he went away for a year. It was not a good war. The American people were just awful to the veteran soldiers who came back. Finally, they are trying to repay that. It was quite an injustice for all these soldiers. So when people walk up to my husband and say ‘Thank you for your service,’ he just smiles from ear to ear.”

The committee plans to raise $200,000 for the memorial, which will be built in the College Station Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in the 12-acre area of the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial. As of Wednesday, a total of $90,000 has been raised.

The 600 square-foot memorial will reside along the sidewalk toward the Louis L. Adam Memorial Plaza and the Wall of Honor. It will feature a standing granite monument symbolizing the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with a wreath, a Never Forget Garden plaque from the Honor Guard Society of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a garden with local native and adapted plants, a granite star in the plaza in front of the monument, two entrance pedestals explaining the memorial, several personalized brick pavers recognizing donors and a park bench across Lynn Stuart Pathway.

Participants in the 21 Steps will receive a baseball cap that says “Never Forget Garden” in red, blue or maroon, Frisk said. Those who come with a group of 21 or more will have an engraved brick paver installed in the plaza at the future memorial, she said.

Frisk also said she hopes participants reflect on those who have served or are currently serving in the military.

“I would hope that they would gain more knowledge and appreciation of the sacrifices our military people have made for our freedom. I have been married 56 years to this man of mine, and I still to this day can’t thank him enough for what he went through for me and everybody else,” she said tearfully. “It is the idea that they are in a beautiful walkway through there and they get to see these statutes that are wonderfully done. We want people to learn about the wars and appreciate all of the sacrifices; for people to understand how many unknown soldiers we have lost through the years.”

Pre-registration is open through Oct. 12 and costs $21 per person. Registration the day of the event will be $30. Guests should arrive no later than 8 a.m.

To register, visit texassar.org/Independence/NFG/.

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial is located at 3101 Harvey Road in College Station. Guests should look for balloons at the entrance to find the registration table.

For more information or clarification, email NFG.bvvm@gmail.com.