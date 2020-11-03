Provost releases updates for Spring 2021 semester

Texas A&M University Provost Carol Fierke released updates about the spring 2021 semester on Monday.

Class registration for students begins on Thursday. Fierke said that 64% of the course sections and 51% of all seats next semester are going to have some form of face-to-face instruction. Most classes will also have remote options. Nineteen percent of the spring course sections will only have a face-to-face option.

This is a shift from the approach the university took this fall, offering a virtual option for all courses.

Fierke said that study-abroad trips this spring will be happening but on a limited basis and to specific countries “where we have well-established partnerships and strong protocols in place with ready access to health care systems.”

The school will also resume planning for education-abroad activities for the May and summer semester.

To read the full message, visit provost.tamu.edu.