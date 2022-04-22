Proclamation marks 'Missing in the Brazos Valley Day'

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley held its fourth “Missing in the Brazos Valley” observation Friday at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments.

A proclamation signed by county judges from Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties declared April 22, 2022, as “Missing in the Brazos Valley Day."

The proclamation, which highlighted various issues, was read aloud by representatives from the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley and various law enforcement agencies, county judges and local missing person groups. Various missing person cases were placed on a table behind the speakers — the oldest case of Sophia Felicita Moreno dated back to 1979 while the most recent, Rose Kaviani, was found in March.

Chuck Fleeger, executive director for Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, said the observation is an opportunity to raise public awareness on missing persons.

“It also helps those families when they can see they’re still in the media, they’re still on social media, and that there’s still people talking about my loved one," Fleeger said. "So it gives them that hope that something good will happen, maybe the outcome that we want will occur.”

Since January 2015, over 2,000 children have been reported missing to Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies. Out of those incidents, 597 children have been missing for three or more days, an increase of 97 from a year ago. The number of children reported missing to Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies has increased by 200 overall.

“It is very important that we are deliberate in our efforts in remembering the missing and their loved ones not just today but every day," Fleeger said. "The work to seek the truth about the missing occurs outside these walks in our communities and involves many agencies and resources.”

In 2021, Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies entered 358 missing persons reports, including 263 under the age of 18. According to last year's proclamation, only 319 missing persons were reported in the Brazos Valley for 2020 and 238 of those were under 18.

Most children who go missing leave voluntarily, Fleeger said. There’s often a perception that the missing child is just a “bad kid” from a “bad family,” however they’re often running away or toward something, he said.

“We see a lot of instances where there’s at least some involvement of domestic violence, poverty, mental health issues, substance abuse, all of those things that impact our society, so think about the weight and the impact on family and how it affects the child,” Fleeger said.

Across the nation, children of color are going missing at a disproportionate rate compared to their demographic population. In the Brazos Valley, Black children accounted for more than 35% of missing children incidents while accounting for approximately 13% of the population.

Children who are reported missing can be exposed to criminals as well as alcohol and drugs, and even have their education impacted, Fleeger said.

“They’re probably suffering, they’re couch surfing, any number of things or they may enter the criminal justice system for a minor offense and all of those things could really impact the rest of their lives,” Fleeger said.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, an estimated 1 in 6 children who are reported missing are likely sex trafficking victims. Katie Humphreys, director of development and communications at UnBound BCS, said traffickers are expert manipulators who can see vulnerabilities in runaways such as a lack of funds, food and a safe place to stay.

“So many of the runaway population in our community are youth, so that put’s another vulnerability on them. … Often times our clients have been runaways and they’re picked up by traffickers, groomed and then a couple months down the line they’re being trafficked,” Humphreys said.

The observation was held in conjunction with “Crime Victims’ Rights Week” that runs from April 24-30.

Annalee Hugo, victim advocate at College Station Police Department, said the week will honor crime victims and missing persons.

“Whenever we see missing persons, they’re at risk for so many other types of victimization especially sex trafficking," Hugo said. "We’ve had several efforts in Brazos County specifically to combat that and to make sure that all of our agencies are on board with how we’re going to move forward with protecting those kiddos.”

Fleeger said the primary way Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley distributes information about missing persons is through social media channels. Fleeger asked those who come across a post to share it as quickly as possible to get the word out.

“We can assume that we know why a person is missing based on experience and history, but until you find that person you don’t know for sure," he said. "Even if a child voluntarily leaves we don’t know what happened to them five minutes after they get out of sight, so it’s important to bring them home.”

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley also hosted its first major fundraiser Friday night at BigShots Golf called “Drive for the Missing.”

