Follow along here Tuesday night as results for Brazos County come in for the primary runoff election. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Here are the final primary runoff results from Brazos County:
Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Steve Aldrich
|1,462
|52.61%
|Michael Schaefer
|1,317
|47.39%
U.S. House District 17 (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Renee Swann
|4,721
|55.44%
|Pete Sessions
|3,795
|44.56%
U.S. House District 17 (D)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Rick Kennedy
|2,294
|64.73%
|David Jaramillo
|1,250
|35.27%
U.S. Senate - Texas (D)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|MJ Hegar
|1,993
|55.90%
|Royce West
|1,572
|44.10%
Texas Railroad Commissioner (D)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chrysta Castañeda
|2,273
|65.35%
|Beto Alonzo
|1,205
|34.65%
