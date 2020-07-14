Primary election 2020

Signs point voters to voting sites outside the Brazos Center in Bryan on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

 Michael Miller

Follow along here Tuesday night as results for Brazos County come in for the primary runoff election. Polls closed at 7 p.m.

Here are the final primary runoff results from Brazos County:

Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Candidate Votes Percentage
Steve Aldrich 1,462 52.61%
Michael Schaefer 1,317 47.39%

U.S. House District 17 (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Renee Swann 4,721 55.44%
Pete Sessions 3,795 44.56%

U.S. House District 17 (D)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Rick Kennedy 2,294 64.73%
David Jaramillo 1,250 35.27%

U.S. Senate - Texas (D)

Candidate Votes Percentage
MJ Hegar 1,993 55.90%
Royce West 1,572 44.10%

Texas Railroad Commissioner (D)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Chrysta Castañeda 2,273 65.35%
Beto Alonzo 1,205 34.65%

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.